Charlottesville Opera Appoints Sharin Apostolou As Ader Artist In Residence

Charlottesville Opera (CO) announced Soprano Sharin Apostolou as CO's first Ader Artist-in-Residence. Sharin is an accomplished professional singer who has graced Charlottesville Opera's stage in leading roles for the past five seasons. The admiration between Sharin and Charlottesville audiences is mutual and one of the reasons Sharin and her husband have chosen Charlottesville as their new home town.

"Sharin has been a highlight of CO's summer performances and we look forward to benefitting from her artistic perspective beyond the stage", says General Director, Christina DeMarea. "As a successful international performer, Sharin brings invaluable talent and experience to our Young Artist and educational programs, as well as our mainstage productions."

Sharin represents the new generation of classical singing. She is equally comfortable and acclaimed for her Baroque and early music repertoire as she is her Bel Canto roles. Opera News praised her "amazing vocal agility in the highly demanding coloratura challenges of the role, retaining a purity of tone throughout." Additionally, she has won the hearts of audiences and critics for her interpretations of classic musical roles. Sharin's professional appearances include New York City Opera, Portland Opera, Baltimore Concert Opera, Utah Opera, Little Opera Theater of New York, Glimmerglass, Central City Opera, and Operafestival di Roma.

This Artist-in-Residence position is named in honor of the generous support of Mrs. Tessa G. Ader, widow of the late Richard M. Ader. Mrs. Ader's commitment to enabling CO to engage high-caliber singers and musicians is integral to sustaining the artistic integrity of the company. David Newkirk, CO Board President says, "We are very grateful for Mrs. Ader's generosity and are delighted that Sharin Apostolou is our inaugural Ader Artist-in-Residence."

Shows View More Central Virginia Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You