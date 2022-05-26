Chamberlayne Actors Theatre presents FIREFLIES on June 10-12, 17-19 at HATTheatre (1124 Westbriar Drive, Richmond).

FIREFLIES by Matthew Barber (his other plays include ENCHANTED APRIL) is based on the novel ELEANOR AND ABEL by Annette Sanford.

Retired schoolteacher Eleanor Bannister lives a quiet life alone in tiny Groverdell, Texas, set in her routines and secure in her position as the town's most respected woman - until a hole in her roof draws the attention of Abel Brown, a smooth-talking drifter intent on renovating Eleanor's house, and possibly her life.

Can the unexpected sparks of late-life romance be trusted, or is there truth in the gossip that Abel isn't all that he seems to be? Either way, the whole town is talking.

