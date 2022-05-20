COLLECTIVE RAGE: A PLAY IN 5 BETTIES Ends RTP's 2021-22 Season

Richmond Triangle Players closes its 2021-22 Season with Jen Silverman's wild and wacky comedy Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties. The show will preview on Wednesday and Thursday, June 1 and 2, open on Friday June 3, and will run Thursday through Saturday evenings at 8 pm through June 25, Wednesday June 22 at 8 pm, and two Sunday matinees on June 19 and 26 at 4 pm.

Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties is one of the wildest rides ever presented at RTP. Never in recent memory has such outrageous subject matter been presented with such humor, panache, flair -- and glitter! Betty is rich. Betty's busy working on her truck. Betty wants to talk about love, but Betty needs to hit something. And Betty keeps using a small hand mirror to stare into parts of herself she's never examined. Five different women named Betty collide at the intersection of anger, sex, and the "Thea-Tah" in this outrageously funny and moving play.

The five Betties in the production will be portrayed by Kasey Britt, Zoe Cotzias, August Hundley, Nora Ogunleye and Lanaya Van Driesen. Ogunleye recently appeared in RTP's world premiere production of Stonewallin', while Van Driesen has appeared in [title of show], The Musical of Musicals (The Musical)! and as both Fritzi Kost and Sally Bowles in Cabaret at RTP.. The other performers are all making their RTP debuts.

Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties is directed by Chelsea Burke, with Scenic and Projection Design by Dasia Gregg, Costume, Hair and Make-Up Design by Carolann Corcoran, Lighting Design by Deryn Gabor, Sound Design by Candace Hudert, Intimacy Choreography by Stephanie Tippi Hart and Properties Design by Tim Moehring. The Production Stage Manager is Lauren Langston.

RTP will play to full capacity for this production, while complying with current CDC-recommended safety protocols. All staff, artists and volunteers involved with the production are fully vaccinated; RTP patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination prior to entering the building. Those unable to be vaccinated must show a negative PCR test taken no more than 48 hours prior to attending. Masks are required to be worn by everyone inside the building. RTP's fabled bar will be in operation for all performances, utilizing a new mobile ordering system which eliminates standing in line to order, and provides easy contactless pick-up.

Tickets for all performances are on sale now. The production takes place at Richmond Triangle Players' home at the Robert B. Moss Theatre at 1300 Altamont Avenue in Scott's Addition, just northwest of the intersection of Arthur Ashe Boulevard and West Broad Street. Reserved seat tickets can be purchased online at RTP's web site at www.rtriangle.org, through RTP's Facebook page, or by leaving a message on the RTP Ticket hotline at 804-346-8113. Reserved seat tickets are $35 for Friday and Saturday evenings, and $30 for Wednesday and Thursday evenings, and Sunday matinees. The lower-priced previews are $18; and student tickets are always $10 at any performance.

RTP's 2021-22 season is made possible in part by generous contributions from the E. Rhodes and Leona B. Carpenter Foundation, CultureWorks Grant Program, the Mid-Atlantic Arts Foundation Resilience Fund, the Shubert Foundation, the Virginia Commission for the Arts, and the National Endowment for the Arts.

RTP's 2022-23 30th Anniversary Season will open in August with the mid-Atlantic Premiere of Matthew Lopez's Olivier and Tony Award-winning masterpiece, The Inheritance.