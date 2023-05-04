Broadway's N'Kenge Headlines The Richmond Symphony In LEGENDS – A Salute To The Divas Of Jazz, Opera, Pop, And Soul On May 13

From Broadway to Motown to Hollywood and the Concert Stage, Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Nominated Songstress, N'Kenge salutes the divas of jazz, opera, pop, and soul. With her astonishing five-octave voice, N'Kenge pays tribute to Billie Holiday, Leontyne Price, Lena Horne, Ella Fitzgerald, Diana Ross, Whitney Houston, Beyonce and more in her upcoming Legends debut performance at the Richmond Symphony, with conductor Chia-Hsuan Lin.

As a young artist, N'Kenge performed with the Virginia Opera and toured Virginia in outreach concerts in schools across the State. She then returned as a principal artist in the role of Musetta in Puccini's La Bohème at Richmond's historic Carpenter Theatre, where she is to perform her Legends show on May 13. N'Kenge will be joined by her daughter, Jahzara Martina Pacurar for a special number in this not to be missed event.

Of her time and life in Virginia, N'Kenge states: "Living in Norfolk for a year while singing with the Virginia Opera right after graduating from Juilliard was one of the most pivotal years in my life. It is such an honor to be able to debut my LEGENDS show with the Richmond Symphony - an orchestra I've admired for a very long time."

N'Kenge has performed as a soloist at world-renowned performance venues such as Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center's Alice Tully Hall, Madison Square Garden and has headlined Pop and Opera concerts with Houston Symphony, Jacksonville Symphony, Cincinnati Symphony, Indianapolis Symphony, and Cleveland Orchestra, to name a few.

N'Kenge has graced the stage as a presenter at the 58th Annual NY Emmy Awards and is a proud alumnus of both the Juilliard School and Manhattan School of Music. N'Kenge originated the role of Mary Wells in the Broadway hit Motown: The Musical where the NY Post called her performance "Electrifying". This well-rounded performer who Motown founder Berry Gordy describes as "the most versatile artist I know" has starred with jazz greats like Ornette Coleman and Wynton Marsalis.

In addition to her performances, N'Kenge is also a producer - currently developing Broadway-bound Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical, celebrating Dorothy Dandridge's life and music. She is also developing a new TV musical dramedy, Black Butterfly, with TV producer Gina Goff.

