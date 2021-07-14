Broadway's James Moye To Direct MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET at Mill Mountain Theatre

For the first time since the Sound of Music in December 2019, MainStage Musicals are back at Mill Mountain Theatre. Roanoke's professional regional theatre is kicking off its 2021 Trinkle MainStage series with the "rockin'" story of America's rock'n'roll icons.

Million Dollar Quartet is the smash-hit musical inspired by the famed recording session that brought rock 'n' roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins together for one unforgettable night. Million Dollar Quartet features a glorious score of rock 'n' roll, gospel, R&B, and country hits, performed live onstage by world-class actors and musicians. Songs include "Blue Suede Shoes," "Fever," "Walk the Line," "Great Balls of Fire," "Hound Dog," and more.

Bringing the true story of this "million dollar quartet" to life is Broadway's own James Moye. With more than ten Broadway productions including Million Dollar Quartet, Dear Evan Hansen, Aladdin, and Tootsie under his belt, Moye leads Mill Mountain Theatre's cast of Million Dollar Quartet with experience and passion.

Moye, who played Sam Phillips in the original Broadway cast of Million Dollar Quartet, views this production as a homecoming. As a native of Christiansburg, Virginia, Mill Mountain Theatre acts as the perfect backdrop to revisit this iconic musical.

"I'm thrilled to make my artistic debut at Mill Mountain since I have always considered it my hometown theater," said James Moye, Director of Million Dollar Quartet. "Growing up in Christiansburg and going to school at JMU, I saw many productions at Mill Mountain. I know the audiences will love this show, and I am overjoyed that my first theatrical endeavor post-Covid is back home."

The star-studded cast of Million Dollar Quartet includes Tyler M. Breeding (Johnny Cash), Edward La Cardo (Elvis Presley), Taylor Cobb (Fluke), Patrick Halley (Sam), Katie Horner (Dyanne), Ross Neal (Brother Jay), Michael Perrie Jr. (Carl Perkins), Brady Wease (Jerry Lee Lewis), and Payton Moledor (Dance Captain and Dyanne Understudy).

The hit musical is Directed by James Moye with Music Direction by Seth Davis, Production Stage Management by Bill Muñoz, Scenic Design by Jimmy Ray Ward, Costume Design by Jennie Ruhland, Lighting Design by Bill Webb, Props Design by Matt Shields, Sound Design by Savannah Woodruff, Technical Direction by Matt Shields and Produced by Producing Artistic Director Ginger Poole .

Mill Mountain Theatre has been working tirelessly to ensure your safe return to the Trinkle MainStage. The entire cast and crew of Million Dollar Quartet have received the COVID-19 vaccine, and six MMT staff members are certified, COVID-19 Compliance Officers. We look forward to welcoming you safely back to the Trinkle MainStage.

Million Dollar Quartet will be performed in-person on the Trinkle MainStage from July 28th - August 22nd. Tickets are $20-38 for performances and $15-25 for preview performances. Tickets can be purchased online at millmountain.org or by calling 540-342-5740.