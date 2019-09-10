Barter's College Announces College Playwrights Festival

Barter Theatre is excited to announce the second annual College Playwrights Festival (CPF) This festival is geared specifically towards undergraduate college students. The College Playwrights Festival takes place January 2020, hand-in-hand with Barter's Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights. CPF will take place Jan. 16-19, 2020 with public readings of the finalists Jan. 18-19, 2020 at Barter's Smith Theatre.

Barter's College Playwrights Festival will highlight the works of undergraduate college students, with the goal of bridging the gap between the academic and professional world. During the festival, students will have the chance to interact and work with professional playwrights, actors and artists.

Students are encouraged to submit a one-act play to the festival for judging. A panel of Barter Theatre professionals will read each script, choose the top six, and have those read publicly during the festival.

The playwrights of the six selected plays will receive the following benefits:

One-on-one mentorship with a Barter Theatre Professional before the festival to work on the playwright's play.

The opportunity to be present at all rehearsals of the play during the festival.

Talkback with playwrights of the Appalachian Festival of Plays and Playwrights, Barter Professionals, and mentors. Housing Wednesday, January 15 through Sunday, January 19, 2020 and a stipend.

"We wanted to create an opportunity that would not only inspire students to write, but also a chance to be a part of a development process, which is so vital to the theatre," said Nicholas Piper, director of new play development at Barter Theatre. "We hope that in working with Barter's professional company of actors and directors, the students will have an immersive experience that will further their own development as young artists."

The deadline for submissions is Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. For complete submission guidelines and more information, visit: https://bartertheatre.com/playwriting-festivals/.





