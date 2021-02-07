Barter Theatre Presents a Reading of MAYTAG VIRGIN

Barter Theatre will present a virtual reading of Maytag Virgin by Audrey Cefaly. The reading takes place February 12-15, 2021.

When Jack moves in to a house next door to Lizzy, they find that they have as many things in common as they do differences, and a relationship that begins as a coincidental, neighborly friendship becomes an unexpected journey of self-discovery and healing. Join us for a special reading of this beautifully written romance that has been described as, "A radiant gem of light into the ordinary struggles of love, loss, and life."

Read by Nick and Wendy Piper who starred in the 2019 production at Barter's Smith Theatre.

Learn more at https://bartertheatre.com/big-shows/maytag-virgin/.