Barter Theatre Announces Fundraising Event What We Do For Love

Barter Theatre has announced a new fundraising event, What We Do For Love, celebrating and featuring Barter's resident acting company. The informal event is set for Oct. 6 at Food City Corporate Support Center in Abingdon, with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and a buffet dinner and performance beginning at 6 p.m. Event proceeds benefit Barter Theatre's Annual Fund for Artistic Excellence.

"This experience truly is the kind of beautiful, funny and delightfully strange evening that only Barter Theatre can provide," said Richard Rose, Barter's producing artistic director. "You'll get to know a new side of these incredibly talented actors as they share some of the art they create outside of their work at Barter. "

Among Barter's resident company actors participating in What We Do For Love, Mary Lucy Bivins performs her first audition for Barter Theatre, Andrew Hampton Livingston presents a dramatization of poetry that changed his life, Tricia Matthews dedicates a song to the fathers of the resident acting company, Justin Tyler Lewis and Carrie Smith Lewis present the banquet scene from "Macbeth," Kim Morgan Dean share hers spot-on impression of Liza Minelli, and more.

Tickets are $75 per person with reservations required by Sep 30. Contact Elizabeth Hickman at 276-619-3315 for tickets and information.

The event is sponsored and catered by Food City.

Barter Theatre, the nation's longest running professional theatre, is located in Abingdon, Virginia. The theatre opened in 1933 during the Great Depression. Founder Robert Porterfield offered patrons admission to the theatre by bartering food and livestock. Barter Theatre was designated as the State Theatre of Virginia in 1946. It exists today as one of the last year-round professional resident repertory theaters remaining in the United States. Barter Theatre is funded in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts.





