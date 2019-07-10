Barter Theatre Announces First Annual Theatre Day

Barter Theatre's Project REAL, in partnership with the Virginia Theatre Association, will host Barter's first annual Theatre Day on July 20, 2019. Barter's Theatre Day will be focused around the current production of "Shrek: The Musical," and will include a masterclass, production tour and post-show talkback with actors and crew members.

Theatre Day at Barter Theatre will be the perfect opportunity for anyone who is curious about what it's like to be an actor at Barter. Katherine Lyle, who is currently on stage in "Shrek The Musical," will lead an hour long Shrek Masterclass! The Barter Players' resident costume designer, Sydney de Briel, will lead a tour of rehearsal halls and the costume shop. Participants will see a performance of "Shrek The Musical" at Gilliam Stage, and there will be a platform for questions and responses in a post-show talkback.

To register for Theatre Day and purchase a ticket to the performance, contact our box office at 276-628-3991 or visit www.bartertheatre.com. Please note, all participants must be in high school or older. Remember to use promo code VTA19 when booking online or through the box office.

Barter Theatre, the nation's longest running professional theatre, is located in Abingdon, Virginia. The theatre opened in 1933 during the Great Depression. Founder Robert Porterfield offered patrons admission to the theatre by bartering food and livestock. Barter Theatre was designated as the state theatre of Virginia in 1946. It exists today as one of the last year-round professional resident repertory theaters remaining in the United States. Barter Theatre is funded in part by The Virginia Commission for the Arts and The National Endowment for the Arts.





