Barter Theatre Announces 2020 Season

Barter Theatre announces the 2020 season packed with hit musicals, classic literature, new works, and everything in between. As always at Barter Theatre there is something for everyone in the 2020 season.

Spring 2020 at Barter Theatre will include: "Driving Miss Daisy," Shakeapeare's "Macbeth," and Dolly Parton's "9 to 5: The Musical."

Summer 2020 at Barter Theatre will include: "Grace and Glorie," "The Wizard of Oz," "The Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church," and "Winter Wheat."

Fall 2020 at Barter Theatre will include: "Frankenstein," "Country Girls," "We'll Meet Again," and "The Girl on the Train."

Christmas 2020 at Barter Theatre will include: "A Christmas Carol," "Over the River and Through the Woods" and "The Twelve Dates of Christmas."

Subscriptions are on sale now at www.bartertheatre.com/subs, and prices will increase in January 2020.

Learn more about Barter Theatre's 2020 season at www.bartertheatre.com/shows.





