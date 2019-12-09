BWW Review: IN LOVE WE TRUST at HATTheatre Provides a Happy Holiday Respite

"It's not a play. It's not a traditional musical. It's a party!"

Thus HATTheatre introduces Anthony Williams's new musical revue, "In Love We Trust." Williams is the musical director for the hour-long piece, which he hints is a somewhat autobiographical selection of the songs of his life. He's the pianist in the trio that backs up a quartet of singers, of which he is also a part.

It's pleasant to be in Williams's world. Anyone who listens to classic rock will be comfortable there, and there are some newer tunes, too. The show opens with the beautiful "Fantasy" by Earth, Wind & Fire, which gave me chills in a lovely four-part rendition.

Those weren't the last chills I experienced; Robyn O'Neill's solo on "Alfie" caused them, too. I loved my longtime favorite "I Saw The Light" by Todd Rundgren, with Williams taking the vocal lead, and Casey Dillon's interpretation of "Migratory V," by Audra McDonald, was stunning. The versatile Andrew Etheredge, with his big vocal range, completely owned Chrisette Michele's "Love Is You," a song new to me.

The HATT auditorium is set up invitingly, cabaret-style, for this piece. There's not much patter; creative consultant Deb Clinton lets the music speak for itself. Steve Raybould's percussion and Forrest Link's guitar provide smooth and able support (Jeremiah Martin is slated as the guitarist for the show's final weekend). For a respite from holiday madness, settle in for a leisurely, tuneful stroll through Williams's heart.

"In Love We Trust" at HATTheatre, 1124 Westbriar Dr., through December 14

Tickets $25 (discounts for students, seniors, military with ID, groups, RVA On Stage card holders)

Info: www.hattheatre.org or (804) 343-6364





