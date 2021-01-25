BWW Feature: VA REP NAMES CO-ARTISTIC DIRECTORS

Virginia Repertory Theatre has announced the hiring of Katrinah Carol Lewis and Steve Perigard to serve as co-artistic directors of the theater for the next six months.

The theater company has been without an artistic director since July of 2020. "As trusted longtime Virginia Rep artists, Katrinah and Steve will be invaluable in moving our nonprofit company forward," said the theater's longtime managing director Phil Whiteway.

Lewis is an award-winning singer, actress, director, playwright and historical interpreter, winner of a Richmond Theatre Critics Circle award for Best Actress in 2016 for her portrayal of Billie Holliday in "Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill." Perigard is an acclaimed theater artist, administrator and educator with over 75 directorial credits in Central Virginia. He previously served as associate artistic director of Barksdale Theatre and Theatre IV, which merged in 2012 to become Virginia Rep.

"To my knowledge, Lewis is the first woman of color to be named to the top artistic leadership position of a major Virginia performing arts organization," said Janet Starke, executive director of the Virginia Commission for the Arts. "The Commission is pleased to see this exciting forward movement, for the potential benefit of citizens across the Commonwealth."

Whiteway added that the company will be making further announcements soon regarding programming for 2021.