BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Takes The Stage At Virginia Children's Theatre This Holiday Season

Just in time for the holiday season, Virginia Children's Theatre (VCT) will produce the beloved musical BEAUTY AND THE BEAST. This tale as old as time is filled with plenty of adventure, cheer and love that the whole family can enjoy. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST takes the stage at Jefferson Center (541 Luck Ave SW) December 2-4, 2022.

A young woman living in a provincial town, trades her father's freedom for her own and is imprisoned in a castle. A prince trapped under an enchanted spell, must learn to love and be loved so he can be transformed into his former self. Time is running out; if he cannot learn his lesson then he and his household will be doomed for all of eternity. Audiences will be charmed by familiar characters they know and love including Belle, Lumiere, Cogsworth, Gaston, the Beast and more!



"We are thrilled to produce the iconic tale as old as time this holiday season," says VCT Producing Artistic Director, Brett J. Roden. "This show is one for the entire family across all generations! It is a story of love, magic, enchantment, hope and a celebration of our differences!"



BEAUTY AND THE BEAST will be directed and choreographed by VCT Affiliate Artist Trey Coates-Mitchell. Coates-Mitchell's work is well known by audiences having previously directed last season's The Addams Family and Cinderella. "As an imaginative child, I remember staring deep into my grandmother's antique vanity mirror, squishing my cheeks and widening my eyes to make funny faces. The grownups would always say, "Don't make a face, it'll freeze that way!" and I always wondered whether that silly sounding tale was more than just a fable," says Coates-Mitchell. "Looking back, the parental face/mirror warning probably came from a sweet place of: Hey, if you aren't careful, any ugliness on the inside can easily become a reality on the outside. But knowing that we are all more than just a reflection in a mythical mirror, what actually MAKES a monster? When a curse is brought upon an entire land, an arrogant kingdom becomes enchanted, a strained town becomes cold, and the mystical woods that separate them become evil and dark. BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the fantastical story of a forgotten community, challenged to face their fears and look deep inside themselves to find out what true beauty feels like. Will this sorrowed yet flavorful place forever be trapped by the enchantress's curse, or when the last petal falls, will love have enough healing magic to mend all their hurting hearts? We invite you to please Be Our Guest and find out."

"I could not be more thrilled to be creating more theatre magic alongside VCT veteran and Director/Choreographer extraordinaire, Trey Coates-Mitchell, for the 3rd season in a row," says Roden. "Trey has a keen eye for storytelling, magic and spectacle, that make him the perfect fit for this timeless piece, not to mention his larger-than-life/ fresh/ inventive choreography."



For more information and to purchase tickets, patrons may contact the Jefferson Center box office at (540) 345-2550. Tickets are also available online at VirginiaChildrensTheatre.org.