Alexandria Symphony Presents RACHMANINOV RHAPSODY
The performance is on February 12, 2022 at 7:30 pm.
ASO is joined by renowned soloist Sara Daneshpour with Rachmaninov's romantic Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Strings take center stage with George Walker's Lyric for Strings and Beethoven's Quartet for Strings in C-sharp minor, expanded for full orchestra. The program also features Sibelius' epic tone poem, Finlandia.
James Ross, conductor
Sara Daneshpour, piano
Sibelius: Finlandia
Beethoven: Quartet for Strings in C-sharp minor, Op. 131 (arranged for string orchestra)
George Walker: Lyric For Strings
Rachmaninov: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
Learn more at https://alexsym.org/performance/rachmaninov-rhapsody/.