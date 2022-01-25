Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Alexandria Symphony Presents RACHMANINOV RHAPSODY

The performance is on February 12, 2022 at 7:30 pm.

Jan. 25, 2022  
Alexandria Symphony presents Rachmaninov Rhapsody on February 12, 2022 at 7:30 pm.

ASO is joined by renowned soloist Sara Daneshpour with Rachmaninov's romantic Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Strings take center stage with George Walker's Lyric for Strings and Beethoven's Quartet for Strings in C-sharp minor, expanded for full orchestra. The program also features Sibelius' epic tone poem, Finlandia.

James Ross, conductor
Sara Daneshpour, piano

Sibelius: Finlandia
Beethoven: Quartet for Strings in C-sharp minor, Op. 131 (arranged for string orchestra)
George Walker: Lyric For Strings
Rachmaninov: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

Learn more at https://alexsym.org/performance/rachmaninov-rhapsody/.


