Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners Will at Indian Ranch in September

Aaron Lewis grew up in Springfield, Vermont, listening to his grandparents' country 8-tracks. Those roots inspired the multi-platinum front man and founder of Staind to return to his origins and since has quietly made an impact on country music without flexing to let everyone know what a big deal he is. With a decade invested in a genre that's seen him record with George Jones, Charlie Daniels, Vince Gill, Alison Krauss, Mickey Raphael, the Cox Family, Ben Haggard and Dan Tyminski and producer Buddy Cannon, he has claimed two #1 Billboard Country Album debuts for his albums Town Line and Sinner. Lewis' single "Am I The Only One" debuted on Billboard's #1 Hot Country Song," only the 9th time a debut has topped the chart since 1958. The hard touring, workingman's star's latest album Frayed at Both Ends was released in January of 2022, his most personal and unplugged work.

Indian Ranch offers music lovers a chance to see some of the greatest country, classic rock and pop bands steps from Lake Chargoggagoggmanchauggagoggchaubunagungamaugg. Nestled between pine trees, the amphitheater offers the ability to see the stage from anywhere in the audience. More than a concert venue, Indian Ranch opened Samuel Slater's Restaurant and is also home to the Indian Princess paddlewheeler and Indian Ranch Campground.



Tickets for Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners on Saturday, September 3, 2022 go on-sale Saturday, April 30 at 10:00 AM. The Indian Ranch Insider Club Presale takes place Friday, April 29 from 10:00 AM-11:59 PM. A limited number of Early Bird GA tickets will be available through May 6th for just $37.50. Tickets are available online at www.indianranch.com, by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849) or at the Indian Ranch Box Office. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. Indian Ranch is located at 200 Gore Road in Webster, MA outside of Worcester and less than an hour's drive from Boston, Providence, Hartford and Springfield. For more information, visit www.indianranch.com.