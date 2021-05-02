AND THE VIII JOURNEYED is Streaming Now From Charlottesville Ballet

Join the Charlottesville Ballet for the world premiere of Keith Lee's newest piece, And the VIII Journeyed, performed at the historic Academy Center of the Arts in Lynchburg.

The event will feature a screening of the Ballet's mini-documentary celebrating Keith and his 50+ year career in the arts, and the live event will feature and a panel discussion with key figures from the documentary.

The event officially premiered last night, May 1, and is now available on demand through June 1. Learn more and get tickets at https://www.charlottesvilleballet.org/breaking-barriers/.

Keith Lee-Artist Laureate, Resident Choreographer, and Director of Diversity & Inclusion-is a master teacher and choreographer originating from the Bronx, New York where he trained at the High School of Performing Arts in NYC. In 1969 Mr. Lee joined American Ballet Theatre and was promoted to the rank of soloist the following year. He then pursued his career at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre as their ballet master. He has choreographed works for American Ballet Theatre, the Washington Ballet, the Geneva Ballet, the Oakland Ballet, the Garden State Ballet, Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble, the Lexington Ballet, and the Charlottesville Ballet. Mr. Lee now calls Central Virginia home, and continues to work as a freelance choreographer, teacher, and performing arts coordinator. Mr. Lee is excited to expand his role of Director of Diversity & Inclusion for the Charlottesville Ballet.