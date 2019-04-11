AN EVENING WITH JANE SEYMOUR Opens May 8 AtÂ Barter Theatre

Every two years, Barter Theatre plays host to an internationally known celebrity as a fundraiser to benefit our Annual Fund for Artistic Excellence. The Annual Fund helps sustain everything you cherish about Barter as a hub of artistic vitality, educational innovation, economic strength and regional pride. . Past celebrities have included Robert Duvall, Shirley Jones, Patricia Neal, Lily Tomlin, Garrison Keillor and Bill Cosby.

We are excited to announce that our celebrity for this year is Emmy and Golden Globe winning actress Jane Seymour. Barter will host a 75 minute performance, followed by a reception at The Martha Washington Inn.

Seymour has proven her talents in virtually all media including the Broadway stage, motion pictures, and television. Seymour's past films include the James Bond movie Live and Let Die, the cult classic Somewhere in Time, and the comedy smash Wedding Crashers. Her television credits include the Emmy Award winning performance in Onassis: The Richest Man in the World as Maria Callas, East of Eden for which she was awarded a Golden Globe, the mini-series War and Remembrance, and her Golden Globe winning role as "Dr. Quinn" on Dr. Quinn Medicine Woman.

Barter Theatre's Richard Rose will join Jane Seymour on stage for a discussion of her career in film and theatre and stories of Seymour's friendship with Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash. Seymour will also answer questions from the audience!

With a post event reception at The Martha Washington Inn & Spa, Barter is offering special event tickets starting at $150 and running up to $600, which will include a Private Meet and Greet with the actress, photograph opportunity and autographed DVD.





