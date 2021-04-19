AFTER HOURS Concert Series at The Meadow Event Park Adds Shows To Summer Schedule

EventMakers - USA announced two new shows with Brantley Gilbert with special guest Niko Moon on August 21st and Melissa Etheridge with special guest Larkin Poe on August 25th as part of the After Hours Concert Series at The Meadow Event Park.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 23, 2021, at 10:00 AM. A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available from April 23-29.

As a country artist with back-to-back platinum albums and a grassroots following millions strong, Brantley Gilbert's music has been shared, covered and adopted as the soundtrack to Saturday night and Sunday morning by audiences around the world. Gilbert has clearly struck a nerve.

Seven No. 1 hits punctuate his career: "Country Must be Country Wide," "You Don't Know Her Like I Do," CMA Awards Song of the Year nominee "Red Dirt Anthem," "My Kinda Party," "Bottoms Up," "One Hell of an Amen," and "What Happens In A Small Town," featuring Lindsay Ell.

The Georgia native who started as the defiant life-of-the-party can still go 'til sunrise, but he's also emerged as something far greater: the leader of a massive tribe of hard-working, fun-loving believers for whom electric guitar-shredding, rapping, and twang can go hand-in-hand-in-hand.

Known for her confessional lyrics and raspy, smoky vocals, Melissa Etheridge has remained one of America's favorite female singer-songwriters for more than two decades. Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. For several years, her popularity grew around such memorable originals as "Bring Me Some Water," "No Souvenirs" and "Ain't It Heavy," for which she won a Grammy in 1992. Etheridge hit her commercial and artistic stride with her fourth album, Yes I Am (1993), which featured the massive hits, "I'm the Only One" and "Come to My Window," a searing song of longing that brought Etheridge her second Grammy Award for Best Female Rock Performance. In 1995, Etheridge issued her highest charting album, Your Little Secret, which was distinguished by the hit single, "I Want to Come Over."

The 2021 After Hours Concerts at Meadow Event Park season is expected to include at least 30 shows, over 20 of which have already been announced. The significantly larger footprint of The Meadow Event Park will allow more flexibility to present shows based on social distancing guidelines that may be in place at the time. Current guidelines and seating arrangements can be found at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/Covid-19.

The After Hours Concert Series will be situated on 12 acres within Meadow Event Park and will feature premier VIP viewing areas, as well as beverage and dining amenities, offering a seamless experience from the time guests arrive to the moment they leave. Conveniently located just off VA-30 East, Meadow Event Park is easily accessible from I-95 at the Doswell, Kings Dominion exit and will provide ample parking on-site, eliminating the need to find parking elsewhere.

Already on sale are Jamey Johnson on May 14, New Faces of Country featuring Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell and more on May 21, Chase Rice on May 22, Aaron Lewis on June 4, Kip Moore on June 18, Indigo Girls on June 19, Jake Owen on June 25, Hanson on June 26, Toby Keith on July 17, Sublime with Rome and Dirty Heads on July 18, Chris Young on July 24, Lee Brice on August 6, Get The Led Out on August 12, Train with Vertical Horizon on August 13, Jon Pardi with Larry Fleet on August 14, Tower of Power on August 18, Foreigner on August 20, The Commodores on August 26, Steve Earle and Los Lobos on August 27, Scotty McCreery on August 28, Ludacris on September 17, Lynyrd Skynyrd on September 18, and Brad Paisley on September 23. All shows are on sale now at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com. Additional shows are expected to be announced soon.

A limited number of season passes are currently available for the 2021 concert season. Season passes grant access to every show in the upcoming After Hours Concert Series season and can be purchased at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com/season-passes.

Tickets for Brantley Gilbert with Niko Moon on August 21st and Melissa Etheridge with Larkin Poe on August 25th at After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park go on sale this Friday, April 23 at 10:00 AM at www.afterhoursconcertseries.com or by phone at 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).

A limited number of Early Bird General Admission tickets will be available for one week only. Gates open at 5:00 PM; show starts at 6:00 PM. All events are rain or shine. No refunds. After Hours Concerts at The Meadow Event Park is located at 13191 Dawn Blvd, Doswell, VA 23047.