A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Open at Four County Players This Weekend

The production opens November 17 and runs weekends on the Mainstage through December 17.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Jackie Cox & Jan Sport Announce U.S. Holiday Tour 'Jackie & Jan's Jingle Jam' Photo 3 Jackie Cox & Jan Sport Announce U.S. 'Jingle Jam' Holiday Tour
Cast Set for ELF THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre Photo 4 Cast Set for ELF THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Open at Four County Players This Weekend

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Open at Four County Players This Weekend

To celebrate their 51st holiday season in Barboursville, Four County Players will present A CHRISTMAS CAROL opening November 17 on the Mainstage. This classic holiday tale written by Charles Dickens is adapted and directed by John Holdren.

Almost everyone knows and loves the story of A CHRISTMAS CAROL-year after year, we welcome back the familiar characters: Scrooge, Marley, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, and more. Come experience this classic tale in an imaginative new adaptation that takes the narrative voice of Charles Dickens from the page to the stage, giving our audience the joy of a well-told story complete with lively music, gorgeous costumes, an expansive set, an outstanding cast, and the heartfelt warmth that comes with the holidays at Four County Players.

This production is directed by John Holdren, with music direction by Jean DePiro, and choreography by Kristen Dillehunt. A CHRISTMAS CAROL is produced by Wendy Novicoff, and stars local favorite Doug Schneider as Ebenezer Scrooge, backed by an incredible ensemble cast featuring Vera Barfield, Samantha Cadieux, Sophie Elvgren, Ariana Everett, Aurelia Everett, Jayda Evertt, Calvin Gregg, Theo Gregg, Cheryl Griffith, Bill Hines, Aaron Hoffman, Meg Hoover, Jasper Hudnall, Susanna Johns, Kate Johnson, Michael Kneller, Alex Madison, Michelle Majorin, Emmylou Shipley, Sophie Shiraisjo. Jasmine Saidaty, Charif Soubra, Derby Thomas, Joey Wharton, John Wharton, and Melina Zimet.

Rounding out the production staff are Linda Zuby and Katie Hutchins as Assistant Directorsa, Meghan Wallace as Production Stage Manager, Tricia Emlet as Costume Designer, Amanda Watson as Lighting Designer, Kerry Moran as Scenic Designer, Mary Speed as Scenic Charge Artist, John Holdren as Sound Designer, Michael Kneller as Lead Carpenter, Meg Hoover as Properties Designer, Sarah Burstock as Hair and Makeup Designer, Haley Gannon as Wardrobe Manager,Gary Warwick White as Production Manager, and Devynn Thomas as Assistant Production Manager

A CHRISTMAS CAROL opens November 18 and runs weekends on the Mainstage through December 17. Friday & Saturday night performances are at 8PM, and Sunday matinees are at 2:30PM. Please note there are no performances on November 19 or November 24. Adult tickets are $20; Senior/Student tickets are $18; Children (12 and under) are $16; and all Friday tickets are $10.

While appropriate for the entire family, due to its length, A CHRISTMAS CAROL is not recommended for children under 5 years of age or children who are unable to enjoy a full-length play following theater etiquette.

Join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as they lead the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a heartwarming journey of transformation and redemption.

Four County Players is Central Virginia's Longest-Running Community Theater, and prides itself on being a cultural destination for Charlottesville and the surrounding areas. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 540-832-5355, visit our website at Click Here, or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.




RELATED STORIES - Central Virginia

1
The Underground Performing Arts Collective Starts Off The Season With Inaugural Performanc Photo
The Underground Performing Arts Collective Starts Off The Season With Inaugural Performance Of A MOTOWN CHRISTMAS

The Underground Performing Arts Collective presents the inaugural performance of A Motown Christmas, a jukebox musical revue celebrating legendary musical icons.

2
Cast Set for ELF THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre Photo
Cast Set for ELF THE MUSICAL at Mill Mountain Theatre

This holiday season, join the cast of Mill Mountain Theatre's 'Elf the Musical' for a festive and glamorous Broadway production. Based on the beloved film, this holiday spectacle is sure to become a tradition for families.

3
 The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach Partners With LGB Photo
 The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach Partners With LGBTQ+ Organizations For PRIDE NIGHT AT THE THEATRE Series

 The Little Theatre of Virginia Beach is partnering with Hampton Roads Pride, Stonewall Sports and LGBT Life Center to present Pride Night at the Theatre series.

4
Traveling Players to Present COMMEDIA CHRISTMAS CAROL, A New Spin On A Dickens Holiday Cla Photo
Traveling Players to Present COMMEDIA CHRISTMAS CAROL, A New Spin On A Dickens' Holiday Classic

Tickets are now available for Commedia Christmas Carol, which runs weekends Dec. 1 - Dec. 10 at Traveling Players Studio in Tysons Corner Center. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue Video
Watch Timothée Chalamet Sing and Rap in SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Monologue
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building Video
Watch WICKED's Alyssa Fox Perform 'The Wizard and I' at the Empire State Building
View all Videos

Central Virginia SHOWS
The Weir in Central Virginia The Weir
Generic Theater (11/17-12/03)
The Three Musketeers in Central Virginia The Three Musketeers
Virginia Stage Company (3/06-3/24)
Hadestown in Central Virginia Hadestown
Chrysler Hall (3/26-3/31)
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show in Central Virginia The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Virginia Beach (12/09-12/16)
A Raisin in the Sun in Central Virginia A Raisin in the Sun
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (1/19-2/11)
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show in Central Virginia The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective RVA (11/04-11/25)
Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced in Central Virginia Agatha Christie's A Murder is Announced
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach (3/22-4/14)
Indecent in Central Virginia Indecent
Generic Theater (5/17-6/02)
The Viewing Room in Central Virginia The Viewing Room
Generic Theater (2/09-2/25)
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show in Central Virginia The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective RVA (12/08-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You