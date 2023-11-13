A CHRISTMAS CAROL Will Open at Four County Players This Weekend

To celebrate their 51st holiday season in Barboursville, Four County Players will present A CHRISTMAS CAROL opening November 17 on the Mainstage. This classic holiday tale written by Charles Dickens is adapted and directed by John Holdren.

Almost everyone knows and loves the story of A CHRISTMAS CAROL-year after year, we welcome back the familiar characters: Scrooge, Marley, Bob Cratchit, Tiny Tim, and more. Come experience this classic tale in an imaginative new adaptation that takes the narrative voice of Charles Dickens from the page to the stage, giving our audience the joy of a well-told story complete with lively music, gorgeous costumes, an expansive set, an outstanding cast, and the heartfelt warmth that comes with the holidays at Four County Players.

This production is directed by John Holdren, with music direction by Jean DePiro, and choreography by Kristen Dillehunt. A CHRISTMAS CAROL is produced by Wendy Novicoff, and stars local favorite Doug Schneider as Ebenezer Scrooge, backed by an incredible ensemble cast featuring Vera Barfield, Samantha Cadieux, Sophie Elvgren, Ariana Everett, Aurelia Everett, Jayda Evertt, Calvin Gregg, Theo Gregg, Cheryl Griffith, Bill Hines, Aaron Hoffman, Meg Hoover, Jasper Hudnall, Susanna Johns, Kate Johnson, Michael Kneller, Alex Madison, Michelle Majorin, Emmylou Shipley, Sophie Shiraisjo. Jasmine Saidaty, Charif Soubra, Derby Thomas, Joey Wharton, John Wharton, and Melina Zimet.

Rounding out the production staff are Linda Zuby and Katie Hutchins as Assistant Directorsa, Meghan Wallace as Production Stage Manager, Tricia Emlet as Costume Designer, Amanda Watson as Lighting Designer, Kerry Moran as Scenic Designer, Mary Speed as Scenic Charge Artist, John Holdren as Sound Designer, Michael Kneller as Lead Carpenter, Meg Hoover as Properties Designer, Sarah Burstock as Hair and Makeup Designer, Haley Gannon as Wardrobe Manager,Gary Warwick White as Production Manager, and Devynn Thomas as Assistant Production Manager

A CHRISTMAS CAROL opens November 18 and runs weekends on the Mainstage through December 17. Friday & Saturday night performances are at 8PM, and Sunday matinees are at 2:30PM. Please note there are no performances on November 19 or November 24. Adult tickets are $20; Senior/Student tickets are $18; Children (12 and under) are $16; and all Friday tickets are $10.

While appropriate for the entire family, due to its length, A CHRISTMAS CAROL is not recommended for children under 5 years of age or children who are unable to enjoy a full-length play following theater etiquette.

Join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as they lead the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a heartwarming journey of transformation and redemption.

Four County Players is Central Virginia's Longest-Running Community Theater, and prides itself on being a cultural destination for Charlottesville and the surrounding areas. For more information or to purchase tickets, please call the Box Office at 540-832-5355, visit our website at Click Here, or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fourcountyplayers.