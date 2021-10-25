1st Stage Debuts The 2021-2022 Indoor Season With SECRET THINGS

1st Stage will begin the 2021-2022 indoor season with Secret Things, a deep and heartfelt story of truth, discovery, and romance imbued both with gorgeous magical realism and fascinating true history of Sephardic Judaism in the American Southwest.

When Delia, an ambitious journalist, receives a0nonymous articles about Mexican Americans claiming to have hidden Jewish roots, she is intrigued ... even if it means returning to her native town in New Mexico to investigate. She's on the outs with her editor/ex-boyfriend, and he wants her to say the story is a myth to save her job. But her estranged family, her mysterious dreams, and an alluring stranger keep pointing her inward to a surprising truth. Will Delia be able to finish her story -- not just the one she was sent to write, but her own?

Secret Things is written by Elaine Romero, and directed by Alex Levy, with set design by Jessica Cancino, lighting design by Alex Casillas, costume design by Kelsey Hunt, sound design by Ethan Balis, and props design by George Thomas Wang. The cast features Luis Alberto González, Alina Collins Maldonado, Luz Nicolas, Lawrence Redmond, and Matthew Sparacino.

Secret Things will run at 1st Stage from November 18 through December 12 with show times as follows: Thursdays at 7:30pm, Fridays at 8 pm, Saturdays at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sundays at 2pm.

General admission tickets are $50. Senior (65+) tickets are $47. Student, educator, and military tickets are $15. Tickets can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

The run time is approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Captions and audio description will be offered for select performances. Check www.1stStage.org for the schedule.

1st Stage is dedicated to the health and safety of its patrons, performers, and participants, and is enacting certain safety measures at this time to ensure that the theatre can remain a comfortable place for the community. In order to provide a healthy space for the artists to work, 1st Stage will take the following safety precautions:

- All 1st Stage staff, artists, designers, and volunteers must be fully vaccinated.

- All patrons are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19: the date of their second vaccination must be at least 2 weeks prior to their attendance date.

- All patrons are required to show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination alongside a picture identification.

o Proof of vaccination may be:

§ A vaccination card or a legible image or copy of a vaccination card

§ A screenshot of a vaccination record from the Virginia Department of Health, or a state equivalent.

§ 1st Stage will not accept proof of a negative COVID-19 test at this time.

- All patrons, volunteers, and staff are required to be masked while inside the 1st Stage Theatre.

Secret Things is the first production in 1st Stage's 2021-2022 indoor season. February 17 to March 6, 2022, features a look into the potential future with The Phlebotomist, by Ella Road, directed by Alex Levy, and April 21 to May 8, 2022, will feature The Mamalogues, written by Lisa B. Thompson. The season will conclude with the world premiere of Under the Sea with Dredgie McGee, written and directed by Matthew Aldwin McGee, playing from June 2 through June 19, 2022. Tickets for these shows are available today at www.1ststage.org.