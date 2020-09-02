1st Stage Announces Session Two Of The Virtual Classroom

Online Courses for Adults and Children/ Young Adults Beginning September 28

Following the overwhelming success of the first round of courses, 1st Stage is excited to announce the launch of Session Two of its Virtual Classroom, with twelve new theater education courses taught by experts in the field. The new courses will run September 28-November 8, 2020.

The registration deadline is September 21! Register today at www.1ststage.org.

About the Virtual Classroom:

Courses for Adults

Celebrated local playwright and 1st Stage collaborator, Caleen Sinette Jennings (Queens Girl in the World) will be teaching "Playwriting." This fast-paced class will introduce students to the basics of play writing: idea generation, dramatic action, character, and dialogue development.

1st Stage Artistic Director, Alex Levy will be teaching "A Director Prepares." This course will introduce students to the process of directing. It will focus on production, preparation, and conceptualization. It will also touch on concepts such as casting, talking to designers, and working with actors.

1st Stage Literary Manager, Laura Esti Miller will lead "Play Reading and Discussion." Students will read and discuss plays while learning classic and modern techniques for analyzing.

Deidra LaWan Starnes, a performer, teacher, and 1st Stage's Associate Artistic Director will teach "Beginning Acting." This class will introduce students to acting techniques and developing a believable character using information provided by the playwright.

1st Stage Casting Director and long-time vocal coach, Jane Margulies Kalbfeld will be teaching "Beginning Voice Training." This course will introduce students to healthy singing techniques, including warm-ups and cool downs, using vocal exercises, the importance of proper vocal hygiene, and simple songs.

Trained performer, teaching artist, and 1st Stage Director of Engagement, Heidi Fortune Picker will be teaching "Introduction to Improvisation." This class will introduce students to basic principles of improvisation. It will focus on concepts such as "Yes, and..." and building on a story as well as activities to help students let go of their inner critic and rediscover play.

Heidi Fortune Picker will also be teaching "Intermediate Improvisation." This is a continuation of Introduction to Improvisation. Students will continue to build upon skills and concepts learned in Introduction to Improv, with additional focus on creating characters and scenes quickly, making bold choices, and working together to build the story in an improv scene.

Courses for Children & Young Adults

1st Stage Artistic Director Alex Levy will teach "Beginning Improv" for middle school students (grades 7-8). This class will introduce students to basic principles of improvisation. It will focus on concepts such as "Yes, and..." and building on a story as well as activities to help students let go of their inner critic and play.

1st Stage Literary Manager, Laura Esti Miller will lead "Play Reading and Discussion" for high school students (grades 9-12). Students will read and discuss plays while learning classic and modern techniques for analyzing.

1st Stage Associate Artistic Director Deidra LaWan Starnes will be teaching "Drama Games" for 1st and 2nd graders. This course will introduce the young student to basic acting skills through fun games, activities, and exercises.

1st Stage Casting Director Jane Margulies Kalbfeld will be teaching "Building Your Book" for high school students (grades 9-12). This class, best suited for intermediate to advanced singers includes warmups, cooldowns, and exercises. It is geared towards intensive polishing each song, vocally, musically, and dramatically.

1st Stage Director of Engagement Heidi Fortune Picker will be teaching "Introduction to Improv" for 3rd through 6th graders. This class will introduce students to basic principles of improvisation. It will focus on concepts such as "Yes, and..." and building on a story as well as activities to help students let go of their inner critic and rediscover play.

