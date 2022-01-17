Zeiders American Dream Theater Presents THE JACKSON C. FRANK LISTENING PARTY WITH SPECIAL GUESTS

Zeiders American Dream Theater (The Z) in Town Center under the leadership of Artistic Director Bart Kuebler and Executive Director Terry Flint, is pleased to present a new play straight from NY: The Jackson C. Frank Listening Party with Special Guests by Michael Aguirre.

The Jackson C. Frank Listening Party with Special Guests is an immersive experiential new play, one of five new works in The Z's Hatchery Series this season. You will be welcomed into The Z's Studio Theater as if you were being welcomed into the living room of the main character, Allen, a child of the 80's with the spirit of a child of the 60's. To meaningfully connect with others, Allen throws a listening party to which you, the audience, are invited. Who will you be listening to? Jackson C. Frank, of course! An obscure, but notable, folk musician whose first and only album, released in 1965, was produced by the legendary Paul Simon.

As your host, Allen will literally play Jackson C. Frank's album entitled: Blues Run Game. Go ahead and google it. You'll be hooked. With each song Allen takes you on a deeply personal journey that speaks to the universal connection we all have with music--how moments in our youth are forever affixed to that album we played over and over and over. This heartwarming theatrical experience will light up the wintery days of January and provide that meaningful connection with community we are all seeking now more than ever.

The Z's artistic director, Bart Kuebler, shares .... What do you love about this play? Why did you want to bring it to The Z now as part of the Hatchery Series?

Playwright Michael Aguirre (who plays Allen) got his start at Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre Company and is now Producing Director at the New Light Theater Project in Manhattan. ... What inspired you to write this play? Why Jackson C. Frank??

Directed by Sarah Norris, Founding Artistic Director of New Light Theater Project, is no stranger to The Z, having directed past Hatchery productions, shares this...

If you're looking for a meaningful fun way to connect with others and find community through great music, then The Jackson C. Frank Listening Party with Special Guests is the thing to come out for this January. You just might catch a glimpse of Paul Simon in a special guest cameo appearance. Everyone's invited to see it here first at The Z!

The Jackson C. Frank Listening Party with Special Guests: January 20-30, 2022. Thursday-Saturday at 7:30pm; Saturday & Sunday at 3pm. Standard tickets are $30. Senior/Military ticket are $26. Student Rush tickets (1 hr before the show) are $15.

New COVID-19 policies can be found at https://thez.org/covid-19-patron-policies/

Tickets available at TheZ.org