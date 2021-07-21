Roz White & The Kennedys Will Perform at Creative Cauldron This Weekend

Creative Cauldron continues the 2021 Summer Cabaret and Concert Series in an all-outdoor format with adherence to social distancing protocols. Performances are scheduled for every Friday and Saturday through August and feature a talented array of performers and bands. Patrons are welcome to come in groups and bring a picnic. This weekend Roz White takes the stage Friday with "Turntable Dreams" followed by DC Legends The Kennedys on Saturday. Concerts begin at 7:30 pm.

Roz White, Friday July 23 "Turntable Dreams"

Roz is a vocalist, actress, motivational speaker, and teaching artist. She starred in and received stellar reviews for her self-penned cabaret "Pearl Bailey... by Request". A Washington, DC native, Roz graduated from Duke Ellington School of the Arts, and Howard University. This concert is inspired by the warmth and nostalgia of Roz's personal record collection and her early music inspiration gazing at album and reading the liner notes on Gladys Knight and Luther Vandross. Expect those familiar hits, paired with Roz's soulful voice and musicianship.

The Kennedys, Saturday July 24

The Kennedys spent many years living and performing in Northern Virginia, last at Creative Cauldron to mark the 25th anniversary of their debut release, "River Of Fallen Stars". Hear Pete & Maura Kennedy perform songs from this album and a mix of your favorites and requests from their vast catalog. Celebrate all that makes the Kennedys The Kennedys: their harmonies and instrumental prowess, blending elements of country music, bluegrass, Western swing and janglepop, and a homecoming for these local legends.

Other performers on the schedule include: Indigo Boulevard (7/30), No Part of Nothin' (7/31), Katy Benko (8/6), RAYMI (8/7), Nora Palka and Nathan Ellman-Bell (8/13), Dave Chappell and Steve Abshire (8/14), Erin Granfield (8/20), Wes Diener (8/27), and Veronneau (8/28).

For Tickets and further details about the Summer Cabarets and Concerts Series go to www.creativecauldron.org or by call the box office at 703-436-9948.