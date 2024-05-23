HANDBAGGED Comes to the Gryphon Theatre in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Handbagged is coming to Gryphon Theatre in July. Written by Moira Buffini, the production is directed by Mary Coffey.

Handbagged is an imagining of the relationship between Queen Elizabeth II and her Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during these weekly audiences. It is a sharply funny political satire told in a Meta theatrical style.

Performances run 10-20 July.

PLEASE NOTE: Due to disruptions, latecomers will not be admitted to theatre. Please ensure you have exchanged your ticket for an entry voucher at least 15 minutes prior to show start time.

