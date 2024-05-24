Review: MISCAST at Mana Little Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For musical theatre performers, there are always numbers that are sung by the opposite sex that you wish you were able to be given the opportunity to perform.

This show gives the performers just that opportunity and you can see that this cast are absolutely loving what they are doing. It comes with mixed results for the audience but for those that attended the night that I did, most were thoroughly engaged with the concept and delivery.

The set is minimal, with regular changes being made through the narrators' (Connor Norris and Lauren Ford-Jones) introductions to each song so they were not distracting. I did enjoy the narrators coming on prior to each song,however I felt that they should have been able to do so without referring to a book each time. It was apparent throughout the evening that they were quite comfortable with ad-libbing so could easily have covered any issues that arose from forgetting some of the facts.

There were a huge number of costumes on display in this show. Most theatre groups, when attempting such shows, use a base (white shirt, black pants or skirts) and props that change for each song, but this was fully costumed in the manner of each show. Quite a feat and really impressive.

So too was the lighting for this production (Jacob Cannell). For the most part it was well done, especially for the final number of Act one "School Song" from Matilda where they used the lighting to great effect.

With 26 songs in total, it was a lengthy show, an hour for each Act, and I felt that it was perhaps a couple of numbers heavy in each Act.

Choreography was also a major feature of this production. It was good though could have been tighter and more precise.

There were some stand out songs in this show. The previously mentioned "School Song" that ended Act one had the entire cast on stage and ended the Act on a high note.

I also particularly enjoyed "There is nothing like a dame" from South Pacific sung by the female cast members, "Sincerely Me" from Dear Evan Hansen performed by Adele Child and Kate Mountcastle, "Electricity" from Billy Elliot by Allegra Canton, and "Why can't that be me?" from Muriels Wedding, performed with real passion by Harlan Te Waiata.

This was a major undertaking by the both the director Lauren Ford-Jones and the Music Directors Adele Child and Kate Mountcastle. Such a variety of musical styles to deal with. Well done for all the hard work you obviously put in.

Word is that this show is selling really well, so if you are keen to get along, get in fast or you may miss out.

