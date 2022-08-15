What's Opening this Week at Playmakers BR

Junie B. Jones the Musical

Playmakers of Baton Rouge

Directed by Amy Gomez

Musical direction by Lisa Smith

Choreography by Jeoffery Harris Jr.

Runs August 19-28

It's Junie B.'s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie's friend, Lucille, doesn't want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting.

Featuring a tremendously loveable character and fun-filled songs, Junie B. Jones will capture your audience members' hearts just as the books captivated an entire generation of students.