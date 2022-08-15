Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

What's Opening this Week at Playmakers BR

Check out this local production opening this weekend

New Orleans News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 15, 2022  

What's Opening this Week at Playmakers BR

Junie B. Jones the Musical

Playmakers of Baton Rouge

Directed by Amy Gomez
Musical direction by Lisa Smith
Choreography by Jeoffery Harris Jr.

Runs August 19-28

It's Junie B.'s first day of first grade, and a lot of things have changed for her: Junie's friend, Lucille, doesn't want to be her best pal anymore and, on the bus, Junie B. makes friends with Herb, the new kid at school. Also, Junie has trouble reading the blackboard and her teacher, Mr. Scary, thinks she may need glasses. Throw in a friendly cafeteria lady, a kickball tournament and a "Top-Secret Personal Beeswax Journal," and first grade has never been more exciting.

Featuring a tremendously loveable character and fun-filled songs, Junie B. Jones will capture your audience members' hearts just as the books captivated an entire generation of students.





From This Author - Tara Bennett

Tara Bennett is a Jill-of-All-Trades who currently serves as the Media Coordinator for the Hammond Regional Arts Center in Hammond, LA. When she is not working, she enjoys acting, belly dancing,... (read more about this author)


Review: SUMMER + SMOKE at Tennessee Williams Threatre Company
August 15, 2022

Beautiful and compelling; will have you in its grip. An emotionally rich production of an unsung work from Tennessee Williams's canon is making waves through the Crescent City with the Tennessee Williams Theatre Company's production of SUMMER + SMOKE.
BWW Previews: SUMMER AND SMOKE at Tennessee Williams Threatre Company
July 25, 2022

One of Tennessee Williams’ most “devastating and glorious” dramas will pick up the second half of The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company’s sixth season with its production of SUMMER + SMOKE.
Interview: Edred Utomi of HAMILTON at Saenger Theatre
July 5, 2022

The Broadway phenomenon that is HAMILTON is back in the Crescent City. This epic, historical reimaging by Lin-Manuel Miranda is currently running at the Saenger Theatre now through July 10th. As one of the most impactful musicals to ever hit the bar, the question isn’t so much are you going, but when are you going. BroadwayWorld.com sat down with Alexander himself, Edred Utomi, to talk all things about his role as one of our Founding Fathers.
BWW Review: PORCUPINE at Bywater Wonderland
June 2, 2022

Dr. Sigmund Freud is making a return visit to the United States, this time as a literary figure in the immersive theatrical experience, PORCUPINE.
BWW Review: MEAN GIRLS at Saenger Theatre
May 20, 2022

It’s time to bust out your favorite pink clothes and sharpen your claws as the Broadway sensation MEAN GIRLS plays at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans this week.