VIDEO: Strauss Theater Begins Deep Cleaning in Preparation to Re-Open

According to myarklamiss.com, Strauss Theater is preparing for the day they can reopen.

"We've been very busy with planning the completion of our last season and the launch of our new season in the Fall," said Bob Chambless, President of Board of Directors at Strauss Theater Center.

Volunteers have begun the meet at the theater to do a deep clean, "from the ceiling to the baseboards, from the seats to the carpet." In addition, the theater has added hand sanitizer stations throughout the building.

The Board of Directors revealed that they have a plan in place, as well as a preliminary schedule, but they are waiting until it's safe to move forward.

The Strauss Theater has launched its Raise the Curtain campaign, to raise the funds the company has lost due to the health crisis.

For more information about the Strauss Theater and how to get involved with the Raise the Curtain campaign, visit their website here.

Read the original story on myarklamiss.com and learn more in the video report below:

