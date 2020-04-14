Tubby & Coo's Bookstream Hosts SASFest Reading Series

The Saints + Sinners LGBTQ Literary Festival invades Tubby & Coo's Mid-City Book Shop's Bookstream with a reading series featuring SAS20 authors the weekend of April 17-19. The SASFestival believes that this is an important time for the literary and LGBTQ communities to stay close-knit and supportive.

"Our official SASFest bookseller, Tubby & Coo's Mid-City Book Shop, offered to host a virtual reading series featuring some of our SAS20 authors," said Executive director Paul J. Willis."The offer from Candice Huber to host this event after our Festival was cancelled due to COVID-19 fulfills our desire to connect writers to readers and to support independent bookstores."

Tubby & Coo's will host the online event, SAS Invades Bookstream, April 17, 18, and 19 from 10 am to 1 pm.

Featured readers include Alex Myers, Trebor Healey, Carter Sickels, Elena Dykewomon, Robert Fieseler, Lindsay Sproul, Lewis DeSimone, Deb Jannerson, Louis Flint Ceci, Paula Martinac, Rick Reed, David Pederson, and many others.

Find a full schedule of readers and the streaming site at tubbyandcoos.com/sasbookstream. The videos will be archived and available for later viewing on the Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival YouTube channel as well as Tubby & Coo's YouTube channel.

Since 2003, Saints + Sinners Literary Festival brings together the who's who of the LGBTQ literary world. The Festival features panels and writing workshops by authors, editors, and publishers for emerging writers and LGBTQ literature fans. Our website is www.sasfest.org. Follow @SASFest on Twitter and Facebook for updates.

Saints + Sinners is made possible through the generous support of our premier sponsor, the John Burton Harter Foundation. Major support also provided by the National Endowment for the Humanities, the LGBT Fund through the Greater New Orleans Foundation; the Louisiana Decentralized Arts Program made possible by the Louisiana Division of the Arts and the State of Louisiana, administered by the Arts Council of New Orleans; additional funding by Bold Strokes Books, the Times Picayune | New Orleans Advocate, Kindle Direct Publishing and Avita Pharmacy.

SAS is a program of the Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival (www.tennesssewilliams.net) For more on the Festival, follow us on Twitter at @TWFestNOLA and Facebook





Related Articles Shows View More New Orleans Stories

More Hot Stories For You