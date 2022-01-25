Tickets For NOBA's Final Main Stage Production Available Tomorrow

New Orleans Ballet Association will bring national treasure and international favorite American Ballet Theatre (ABT) to the Mahalia Jackson Theater on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 15, 2022, at 2 p.m.

American Ballet Theatre returns to New Orleans for the first time in nearly half a century bringing its masterpiece Don Quixote, accompanied by the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, to the Mahalia Jackson Theater to close out NOBA's blockbuster season. "Here is a ballet with a coherent story, a colorful cast of characters, a score that throws off one irresistible tune after another," raves the Observer.

In this beloved ballet, Don Quixote lets his active imagination get the better of him along his travels with his trusted swordsman, Sancho Panza, often mistaking his dream world with what he sees and the people he meets in real life, resulting in an exuberant romantic comedy deemed "a veritable feast of classical dancing" by The Washington Post. From the bravura dancing of the fiery toreador Espada to the colorful caravan of gypsies, the stage explodes with one show-stopping performance after another in this feast of choreographic fireworks.

Originally choreographed by Marius Petipa to the music of Ludwig Minkus and presented by the Bolshoi Theatre in Moscow, Russia, the modern interpretation is staged by Alexander Gorsky and premiered on December 6, 1900.

Recognized as a living national treasure since its founding in 1940, ABT annually tours the United States, having performed in all 50, and has appeared in a total of 45 countries, most recently with triumphant successes in Paris, Singapore, and Hong Kong. On April 27, 2006, by an act of Congress, American Ballet Theatre was designated America's National Ballet Company.

AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for American Ballet Theatre range from $49 to $249 depending on seating location and will be available for purchase on January 26, 2022, beginning at 10 a.m. by visiting www.nobadance.com or at www.ticketmaster.com. Discounts for seniors and students are also available.

Tickets for a VIP Grand Gala Dinner with the ABT dancers on May 13, 2022, is available for purchase by calling 504-522-0996, ext. 208. Packages start at $500. The VIP Grand Dinner event packages also include admission to a special performance of Don Quixote, an intermission champagne reception, VIP parking, and more.

Groups of 10-19 patrons receive 10% off the regular ticket price, and groups of 20 or more receive 15% off the regular ticket price. Additionally, groups receive one free ticket per every 10 tickets purchased (some restrictions apply) along with other benefits. Please call NOBA at 504.522.0996, ext. 201 to book your group today.

BRAVO GALA 2022: ACHIEVE THE IMPOSSIBLE

BRAVO, the Ballet Resource And Volunteer Organization of the New Orleans Ballet Association, and Honorary Chairs Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Hutto Edwards, are very excited to bring the annual Gala to the Hyatt Regency New Orleans on Friday, May 13, 2022. Achieve the Impossible will bring guests together with the stunning artists of American Ballet Theatre the evening before the company makes their long-anticipated return to New Orleans' Mahalia Jackson stage.

In addition to the Gala evening, Benefactor level Gala Patrons will receive an invitation to a grand seated dinner hosted by the Windsor Court Hotel on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. Benefactors also receive a special gift by Lee Michaels. The full gala package also includes a ticket to one of the full Main Stage presentations of American Ballet Theatre's Don Quixote at the Mahalia Jackson.

The gala night will include pre-dinner cocktails, a spectacular three-course menu, entertainment by Julio y César, a raffle, a silent auction of select items, and more!

Through this event, BRAVO proudly contributes to NOBA's programs, including the presentation of world class performances in our city and over 5,500 dance classes, workshops, and activities each year - all tuition-free. Event tickets start at $250, and ticket package information will be mailed soon. You may call (504) 522-0996 ext. 208 or email bravo@nobadance.com for more information.

SUBSCRIPTION TICKET INFORMATION

In October of 2021, NOBA announced its 2021-2022 Main Stage Dance Season, held at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts, comprised of a collection of vibrant, sumptuous, captivating dance offerings representing the best and brightest of what the dance world has to offer today. The season began on January 22, 2022, with The Tango Fire Company of Buenos Aires' Tango Fire, continues on March 12, 2022, with Ballet Hispánico's Doña Perón: The Rise and Fall of a Diva, and concludes on May 14 & 15, 2022, with American Ballet Theatre's Don Quixote.

NOBA season ticket subscribers save 20% off the single ticket price by purchasing a season ticket package. Subscribers also enjoy a variety of additional perks included in the price of the subscription. The 2-performance "Mini" Series Subscription ranges from $83 to $355.50, based on seat location, and are now available for purchase through Friday, March 11, 2022, by calling NOBA at 504.522.0996 ext. 201, or online at www.nobadance.com. Discounts are also available for students with a valid student ID.

For the most up-to-date ticketing information, and to learn more about subscribing and individual ticket on-sale dates, join our email list and visit www.nobadance.com.

COVID GUIDELINES

NOBA will comply with all City of New Orleans safety protocols, which, to access live performance venues beginning February 1, requires everyone age 5 and up, proof of two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, except for those who have received one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or a negative PCR, molecular, or antigen within the past 72 hours to enter establishments with a high risk of COVID-19 transmission, including facilities where NOBA classes, performances, and activities take place. Test results must also include the individual's name, date of test, and results clearly visible on the official report. Please review www.nobadance.com for the most current safety protocol requirements prior to attending any event.

Mask-wearing is required for all NOBA performances, classes, and activities.