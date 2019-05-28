This Week: Broadway's COME FROM AWAY To Host Donation Drive For Covenant House

COME FROM AWAY is an uplifting story about strangers coming together and helping one another during extreme time of need. For this reason, Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans, will host a special donation drive at the Saenger Theatre from Tuesday, May 28 Sunday, June 2 to benefit local organization Covenant House. Covenant House provides shelter and services to homeless, runaway and at-risk youth ages 16-22. Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans is inviting theatre goers to donate the following suggested new toiletry items to help the residents of Covenant House:

Shampoo, conditioner, soap

Shaving cream, aftershave

Toothbrushes, toothpaste

Deodorant

Shower flip-flops

For a full list of possible donation items, please visit www.covenanthousenola.org/covenant-house-wish-list/. Donation drops will be located throughout the Saenger Theatre arcade during the New Orleans engagement of COME FROM AWAY.

COME FROM AWAY tells the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.

The performance schedule for COME FROM AWAY is as follows:

Tuesday Thursday: 7:30 p.m.

Friday: 8 p.m.

Saturday: 2 p.m., 8 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m.

Presented by the New Orleans Theatre Association, COME FROM AWAY will play at the Saenger Theatre or a limited, one-week engagement May 28-June 2, 2019 and will close out the Hancock Whitney Broadway in New Orleans 2018-2019 season. To purchase tickets, visit BroadwayInNewOrleans.com, all Ticketmaster outlets, by phone (800) 982-2787 or at the Saenger Theatre Box Office (1111 Canal St., New Orleans, LA, 70112.) Ticket prices start at $30. Group sales are offered for groups of 10 or more and will be available by calling (504) 287-0372. Please visit: www.ComeFromAway.com





