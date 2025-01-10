The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts Applications Now Open

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The New Orleans Center for Creative Arts has announced that applications for the 2025-2026 school year are now open! Aspiring artists in grades 8–11 are encouraged to apply to one of the nation's leading arts conservatories.

The application deadline is Friday, January 17, 2025.

“We Are Here to Create” is more than a slogan—it's the heartbeat of NOCCA's mission. Whether you dream of composing music, crafting stories, or performing on stage, NOCCA offers the opportunity to explore and develop your artistic voice in a supportive community.

NOCCA provides exceptional training in 11 Arts Disciplines:

• Classical Instrumental Music

• Creative Writing

• Culinary Arts

• Dance

• Entertainment Production Design

• Jazz Instrumental Music

• Media Arts

• Theatre Arts (Drama, Musical Theatre)

• Vocal Music

• Visual Arts

Students accepted into NOCCA's programs work with professional artists and educators in a collaborative and inspiring environment. Training is offered to high school students. Students grades 6-7 are eligible to apply for Dance and Classical Instrumental middle school programs. NOCCA is dedicated to cultivating the next generation of creative leaders by providing rigorous artistic training alongside academic excellence.

The application process includes portfolio submissions, auditions, and interviews, allowing students to showcase their passion and talent. Programs are open to students from across Louisiana, and there is no cost to apply.

Apply Now and take the first step toward joining a transformative community of artists.

For more information and to start your application, visit www.nocca.com.

