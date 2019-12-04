The New Orleans Ballet Association Presents THE NUTCRACKER

New Orleans, LA - This holiday season, New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA) presents The Nutcracker Suite on Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Tulane University's Dixon Hall. Experience the magic of Tchaikovsky's classic holiday adventure in a new, special one-hour production sure to delight the entire family.

From enchanting parties, dramatic battles and dancing dolls to a whimsical journey to the Land of Sweets, this magical tale is beautifully brought to life in a unique multi-generational performance by a diverse cast of over 200 participants ages 6-70+ of NOBA's nationally award-winning 28-year partnership with NORD, along with students of NOBA's program with Broadmoor Arts and Wellness Center.

Tickets for The Nutcracker Suite are $15 per person and can be purchased online at www.nobadance.com, by phone at 504-522-0996 or in person at 935 Gravier St., Suite 800, New Orleans, LA 70112.

"This very special intergenerational production gives our community dance program participants, both youth and senior citizens, the opportunity to showcase their talents on stage together in a timeless classic that the whole family can enjoy," says New Orleans Ballet Association Executive Director Jenny Hamilton. "We extend our deepest gratitude to the Newcomb Dance Program and Tulane University Department of Theatre and Dance for making this holiday production possible."

Throughout the year, NOBA offers inclusive tuition-free dance, fitness and arts healing programming to all ages at 20 neighborhood sites in three parishes. For The Nutcracker Suite, each participating community center or school where classes are taught is assigned a part (angels, mice, soldiers, etc.), and students learn choreography from their respective instructors during the fall. All participants come together for the first time the day before the performance for rehearsals at Tulane University. This unique, family-friendly production features NOBA's Pre-Professional Program students in soloist roles such as Sugarplum and Snow Queen and Senior Dance Fitness Program participants in a special Grandparents dance in the opening scene. Students participate in all NOBA productions free of charge, and there is never a fee for costumes. The Nutcracker Suite is sponsored in part by IBERIABANK.

For more information about NOBA's community dance programs or upcoming performances, please visit www.nobadance.com or call 504-522-0996. Follow @nobadance on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the New Orleans Ballet Association: The New Orleans Ballet Association celebrates its 50th Anniversary Season in 2019-20 as the Central Gulf region's premier presenting and service organization dedicated solely to the art of dance. NOBA's dynamic Main Stage season annually features a diverse array of world-class companies and artists. Each year NOBA provides concerts, classes, workshops and lectures to more than 30,000 area dance enthusiasts of all ages. In addition, NOBA's nationally recognized award-winning community development programs in partnership with multiple institutions in three parishes provide participants ages 3-80+ access to quality arts programs with over 5,500 tuition-free dance, health and wellness classes and activities annually at 20 sites.

NOBA is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA); a grant from the Louisiana Division of the Arts, Office of Cultural Development, Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism, in cooperation with the Louisiana State Arts Council, and the NEA, a Federal agency; a Community Arts Grant made possible by the City of New Orleans; and a grant from South Arts in partnership with the NEA and the Louisiana Division of Arts.





