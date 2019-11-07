The New Orleans Ballet Association Presents Pilobolus In SHADOWLAND

The New Orleans Ballet Association (NOBA) presents the return of the wildly creative and physically daring Pilobolus (pih LAH boh lus) in the Louisiana premiere of SHADOWLAND-The New Adventure on Friday, Nov. 22 at 8 p.m. at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

An American dance sensation for almost 50 years, this playful ensemble of gravity-defying, shape-shifting dancers has tickled the imagination and entertained the world with its breathtaking physicality and jaw-dropping athleticism that defies what is humanly possible. With ingenious multimedia animation, dance and shadow theater, this new evening-length work is a madcap adventure and charming love story that follows a couple on their quest to fantastical places to save a magical bird. Part science fiction, part film noir and part romantic comedy, SHADOWLAND-The New Adventure is "an amazing spectacle of inventiveness which is unclassifiable and inspiring," (Le Parisien) and is full of visual surprises that will enchant audiences of all ages.

Pilobolus tickets start at $35 and are available online at NOBAdance.com; by calling (504) 522-0996; in-person at NOBA's Box Office, 935 Gravier Street, Suite 800; or through Ticketmaster by calling 1-800-982-2787 or visiting www.ticketmaster.com. Discounted tickets for groups of 10 or more, students, seniors and family packages are also available. Season ticket packages, which include Pilobolus, offer subscribers up to 20 percent off single ticket prices.

Pilobolus is sponsored by the Hyatt Regency New Orleans.

A pre-performance talk will begin at 7:15 p.m. on Mezzanine Level M2 of the Mahalia Jackson Theater. Artists from Pilobolus will conduct a master class for NOBA's Center for Dance students on Thursday, Nov. 21.





