Tennessee Williams Theatre Co to Stage THE GLASS MENAGERIE

The Tennessee Williams Theatre Company of New Orleans will be producing The Glass Menagerie, the play that enshrined the local favorite playwright as the foremost American dramatist in 1944 and changed the course of theatre forever. The company will deliver a daring, raw, and humorous take on drama on the stage of the Marigny Opera House.

The play traces the memories of Tom Wingfield, a factory worker with literary aspirations, as he strides down a shadowy alley twisting off of Memory Lane. He reveals his greatest guilt and shame by sharing with audiences the story of his mother, Amanda, who was transplanted from the South into smoggy, cold St. Louis and abandoned by her husband. Nevertheless, the formidable lady, played by Judy Lea Steele, seems to be campaigning for Mother of the Millennium as she sets up plans and provisions for Tom (played by Nathaniel Twarog) and her daughter Laura (played by Julia DeLois). The play culminates in a blind date that the family sets up for Laura, that turns out not to be as blind as they expect. Tom relates to the audience throughout the work, attempting through an act of narrative contrition to make sense of why his family fell apart. Matthew Raetz fills out the cast as the not-so-mysterious-after-all Gentleman Caller.

TWTC Co-Artistic Director Augustin J Correro (recently featured in Gambit Weekly's 40 Under 40 for 2019) directs the production, and says: "What we hope to achieve with this work is to strike all the humorous and intense notes the play has to offer. Williams sought to capture a fierce interplay between human beings, and that's what we're going to deliver. I think audiences, even those who have read or seen the play before, will be surprised with how much this production makes you laugh and relate to the people onstage. That's what makes us care, after all-we know these people. It's not a three-hour, melancholy melodrama with this group!"

www.twtheatrenola.com

Box Office: 504-264-2580

$31 General Admission, $15 Students w/ID

More about TWTC and The Glass Menagerie can be found at www.twtheatrenola.com or by calling (504)-264-2580





