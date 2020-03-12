Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival and Saints + Sinners LGBTQ Literary Festival Cancelled 

The 2020 Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival slated for March 25-29, 2020 has been cancelled. The Saints + Sinners LGBTQ Literary Festival, set for the same weekend, has also been cancelled.

For thirty-four years, the TWNOLF has been a community event that brings writers, readers, artists, and cultural enthusiasts to New Orleans. As such, the TWFest organizers are committed to protecting and prioritizing the wellbeing of the literary community, visiting speakers and attendees, sponsors, and volunteers. The decision to cancel is devastating for everyone who has worked all year to bring these two Festivals to fruition, but the global pandemic is an unprecedented situation and the health and safety of the community is the top priority.

Unfortunately, with over 200 speakers and 150 events, it is not possible to reschedule either Festival. However, the 2021 Tennessee Williams & New Orleans Literary Festival dates are set for March 24-28 when the TWFest will once again bring together over 100 contemporary writers, scholars, actors, musicians, and other artists for five days of literary revelry in the lush Bohemian world of New Orleans. Saints + Sinners will take place March 26-28, 2021 and brings the who's who of the LGBTQ Literary community.

The Festival organizers and Board of Directors are currently working through many other implications of this cancellation and will continue to post information at tenneessewilliams.net and sasfest.org.





