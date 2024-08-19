Streetcar Collective for the Arts to Present OUT OF THE BOIL: A CLIMATE CHANGE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Streetcar Collective for the Arts-Out of the Boil: A Climate Change Musical will make its world premier this September, 2024 in New Orleans. This solutions-focused musical comedy follows anthropomorphized crawfish in the era of extreme climate change.

Imagine, not only are you at the precipice of a moment where the worst effects of climate change can still be averted, but also, you're a crawfish in New Orleans. Come immerse yourself in theater, then cool down with us through the power of organizing as we sing you funny songs.

Written by librarian and local performer Rel Farrar, directed by Danielle Small (Waterworld, the Musical), the 2024 production of Out of the Boil is a hilarious live musical theater experience. The original script features live piano performances from Neal Todten, plenty of pre-apocalyptic antics, along with awesome garbage sets and props by Alex Powell. We'll have some drinks, we'll have some laughs, we'll organize to laissez le bon temps rouler.

The cast stars New Orleans musical talent Jade Thanars, Laura Bernas, Mike Marina, Amy DeNisco, Rachel Kim, Pete Wolf, Ratty Scurvics, Billie Little, and Meagan Miller.

The event will run Thursday September 26th, Friday September 27th, Saturday September 28th, Sunday September 29th, Thursday October 3rd, Friday October 4th, Saturday October 5th, and Sunday October 6th. Doors at 6pm for pre-play party with drinks and ice cream from the New Orleans Ice Cream Company. Show starts at 7:00pm.

Performance Details

Location: New Marigny Theater

2301 Marais Street, New Orleans, Louisiana 70117

https://newmarignytheatre.com/

*Tickets will be available at the door as long as space is available starting at 7pm on days of the show.

For the most up-to-date information, or for pictures or videos, please see our Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/outoftheboil/

