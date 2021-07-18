Strand Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season

The Strand Theatre has announced its upcoming lineup of 2021-22 productions. The season launches with The Second City - Legendary Laughs on September 18.

The season also includes Broadway productions of Waitress, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, South Pacific, and more!

Ticketholders of the rescheduled 2020 productions will have their tickets honored at the new show date. Contact The Strand's box office if ticket(s) have been misplaced or for other questions about attendance.

Season ticket packages offer guests discounted prices and premier experiences. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Aug. 16 online at thestrandtheatre.com or call (318) 226-8555. Friends of the Strand may order beginning July 16.

Check out the full lineup below!

The Second City- Legendary Laughs. 8 p.m. Sept. 18.

Postmodern Jukebox. 8 p.m. Dec. 2

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical. 7 p.m. Dec. 15.

Mutts Gone Nuts. 2 p.m. Feb. 26

Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. 7 p.m. March 16

The Queen's Cartoonists. 7 p.m. March 25

South Pacific. 8 p.m. April 21

One Night of Queen. 8 p.m. April 27

Waitress. 8 p.m. May 6

Beautiful-The Carole King Musical. 8 p.m. June 7

Learn more at https://www.thestrandtheatre.com/.