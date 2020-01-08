Southern Rep Presents Three Laugh Out Loud Comedy Shows This Week

GUMP, Comedy. Periodt., and CANCER SUCKS take the stage this week at Southern Rep.



GUMP! With Your Pal, Charlie Davis

Wednesday, January 8 Doors at 7:30 PM, Show at 8:00 PM $12

We've survived another year and another decade. Come drink some of Charlie's beer and watch him do what he does best.....disappoint his parents by saying the f word (a lot) on stage.

Not sure how this show works? Simple stuff. Your pal, Charlie Davis, will reenact the entirety of the film Forrest Gump by himself. He knows that movie by heart. Every line, every character, every nuance.

And you never know what you are gonna get with a box of chocolates right? Same goes with the show. You and Charlie won't know which scenes he will perform prior to show time. Charlie will have a box of Russell Stover chocolates which contain every single scene from the movie. You, the audience, will randomly pick a chocolate out of the box. The scene that is underneath that chocolate is the scene Charlie will do. He will continue until all the chocolates are drawn or until time commences. Sounds fun right?

Yes, there will be a wheelchair onstage. No, there will not be nudity unless you want there to be.

Think of this as an appreciation of the film instead of a parody.

Oh yeah and if you didn't know, this is a drinking show! Charlie will be drinking and you'll be drinking too (hopefully). There will be a beautiful bar with cunning cocktails to drink on before and during the show. Also, if you are lucky, Charlie will have a cooler with a few beers to share. Charlie would like to apologize for not passing out shrimp.

One of the few last chances to see Gump in the New Orleans area in the Forresteeable future. Invite your pals if you do not mind.

Buy GUMP Tickets

No Lye Comedy Presents COMEDY. PERIODT

Friday, January 10 9:00 PM $10

It's a variety show! There's sketch, there's improv (from two different troupes!), there's video, there's comedic burlesque or music sometimes- there's a little bit of everything and ALL of it is hilarious!

January's show is hosted by comedian Lisa Smith and features guest improv troupe The Bluffs, musical comedy by Judy Reagan and sketch and improv by the ladies of No Lye Comedy! Space is limited, get your tickets now!

Buy COMEDY. PERIODT. Tickets

CANCER SUCKS: A Comedy Benefit Show Saturday

January 11 7:30 PM $12

Join Blackheart as we host an improv comedy benefit show to raise funds for our dear friend and troupe mate Casey Haeg as she battles ovarian cancer.

i??Joining Blackheart for the evening will be Two Friends Improv Theater co-founder...He puts the Butts in Haegs and Butts... Jon Butts! We will also be joined by our very funny friends, My Other Buddy Devin.

Get there early to enjoy Casey's favorite beverage, a Moscow Mule, at the bar and pick up a "Cancer Sucks" t-shirt. A majority of all proceeds from the show, signature drink and t-shirt sales and any monetary donations will go directly to Casey to help her cover the cost of living as she kicks cancer to the curb!

Buy CANCER SUCKS Tickets





