"Steel Magnolias" opens September 21 at Westwego Cultural Center.

Jefferson Performing Arts Society kicks off its Westbank 46th season stage productions with Steel Magnolias this month at the Westwego Cultural Center on Sala Avenue in Westwego. The show runs for two weekends, Thursdays through Sundays, from Thursday, September 21 through Sunday, October 1.

The 1987 stage play by Robert Harding, based on the real life experiences of his sister and the community of Natchitoches, Louisiana, became a 1989 movie with an all-star cast featuring Dolly Parton as Truvy, Julia Roberts at Shelby Eatentono-Latcherie, Sally Fields as M'Lynn Eatenton, Olympia Dukakis as Clairee Belcher, Shirley MacClaine as Ouiser Bourdeau, and Daryl Hannah as Annelle. The JPAS production features the following local actresses in these complex and iconic Southern female roles:

JPAS will present two more stage plays at the intimate setting of the Westwego Cultural Center as part of its 46th season: Looped (November 9-19, 2023) about Tallulah Bankhead, featuring Leslie Castay in the lead role, and The Mountaintop (January 25-February 4, 2024), about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s final hours, in a surprising and spiritual story that takes place in the Lorraine Motel. Auditions for this show are underway and the cast will be announced soon.

For tickets and information, visit Click Here or call the box office at 504-885-200. All shows will be onstage at the Westwego Cultural Center, as the nearby Westwego Performing Arts Theatre is still undergoing repairs from Hurricane Ida. WPAT is due to open in the New Year.