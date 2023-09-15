STEEL MAGNOLIAS Opens September 21 At Westwego Cultural Center

"Steel Magnolias" opens September 21 at Westwego Cultural Center.

By: Sep. 15, 2023

POPULAR

New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 1 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates Photo 2 Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
SNOW WHITE Comes to Jefferson Performing Arts Center Next Month Photo 4 SNOW WHITE Comes to Jefferson Performing Arts Center Next Month

STEEL MAGNOLIAS Opens September 21 At Westwego Cultural Center

STEEL MAGNOLIAS Opens September 21 At Westwego Cultural Center

Jefferson Performing Arts Society kicks off its Westbank 46th season stage productions with Steel Magnolias this month at the Westwego Cultural Center on Sala Avenue in Westwego. The show runs for two weekends, Thursdays through Sundays, from Thursday, September 21 through Sunday, October 1.

The 1987 stage play by Robert Harding, based on the real life experiences of his sister and the community of Natchitoches, Louisiana,  became a 1989 movie with an all-star cast featuring Dolly Parton as Truvy, Julia Roberts at Shelby Eatentono-Latcherie, Sally Fields as M'Lynn Eatenton, Olympia Dukakis as Clairee Belcher, Shirley MacClaine as Ouiser Bourdeau, and Daryl Hannah as Annelle. The JPAS production features the following local actresses in these complex and iconic Southern female roles:

JPAS will present two more stage plays at the intimate setting of the Westwego Cultural Center as part of its 46th season: Looped (November 9-19, 2023) about Tallulah Bankhead, featuring Leslie Castay in the lead role, and The Mountaintop (January 25-February 4, 2024), about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s final hours, in a surprising and spiritual story that takes place in the Lorraine Motel. Auditions for this show are underway and the cast will be announced soon.

For tickets and information, visit Click Here or call the box office at 504-885-200.  All shows will be onstage at the Westwego Cultural Center,  as the nearby Westwego Performing Arts Theatre is still undergoing repairs from Hurricane Ida. WPAT is due to open in the New Year. 




RELATED STORIES - New Orleans

1
THE ADVENTURES OF TORTOISE AND HARE Comes to Jefferson Performing Arts Center Photo
THE ADVENTURES OF TORTOISE AND HARE Comes to Jefferson Performing Arts Center

Locally based, internationally known Lightwire Theater, creators of fantastical light, technology, and music spectacles for all ages, are bringing their story The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare: The Next Gen to the Jefferson Performing Arts Center. Learn more about the production here!

2
BACK IN THE DAY Premieres in New Orleans Next Month Photo
BACK IN THE DAY Premieres in New Orleans Next Month

The world premiere of local playwright Harold Ellis Clark’s play, Back in The Day, comes to New Orleans. Learn more about the play and how to get tickets here!

3
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Music Director Matthew Kraemer Begins Inaugural Season Photo
Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra Music Director Matthew Kraemer Begins Inaugural Season

Earlier this year, the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO) Board of Trustees announced the selection of renowned conductor Matthew Kraemer as its new Music Director. Learn more about the season here!

4
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Orleans Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

What's GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL All About? The Creative Team Explains! Video
What's GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL All About? The Creative Team Explains!
Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE Video
Dana Steingold Shares Why Audiences Need to Pay a Visit to THE COTTAGE
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette Video
Watch a New THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Featurette
View all Videos

New Orleans SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sweat
Ascension Community Theatre (10/05-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Heymann Performing Arts Center [Auditorium] (3/12-3/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wicked
Saenger Theatre (11/29-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Clue
Saenger Theatre (6/18-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mrs. Doubtfire
Saenger Theatre (5/14-5/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Baton Rouge River Center [Theatre for the Performing Arts] (2/25-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
Saenger Theatre (1/30-2/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Baton Rouge River Center [Theatre for the Performing Arts] (11/05-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Heymann Performing Arts Center [Auditorium] (11/27-11/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MJ
Saenger Theatre (11/01-11/12)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You