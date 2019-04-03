SOUTH PACIFIC Opens At JPAC, April 5

Jefferson Performing Arts Society Presents Rodgers and Hammerstein's SOUTH PACIFIC. Music by Richard Rogers Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Oscar Hammerstein II & Joshua Logan



Directed & Choreographed by Kenneth Beck Musical Direction by Frank Von Hoven Stage Management by Kendall Yonko JPAS Symphony Orchestra Maestro Dennis G. Assaf, Conductor

Starring: Mandi Mueller as Nellie Forbush George Cordes as Emile de Becque Kevin Harvey as LT Joseph Cable Marie Becnel as Bloody Mary Alexis Saizan as Liat

With: Cheryl Amacker, Lawrence Beron, Jimmy deMontluzin, Joey Dowdall, Clayton Mazoue, Kathlynn Tran Sabra Burge, Talon Comeaux, Amelie Ettinger, Chad Gearig-Howe, Kirkland Green, Casen Guttuso, Cameron Hahne, Ian Kansas, C. Ramsey Kenney, Kaitlin Lombard, Sean Malley, Corinthius Matthews, Garrin Mesa, Christopher Milligan, Isabella Mollega, Craig Richardson, Kyle Roth, Scarlett Saizan, Ben Schaubhut, Zach Smallman, Riley Tafaro, Juliana Wagner, Lawrence Weber, Erika Wiese, Cece Zimmermann



South Pacific intertwines the themes of romance, duty, and prejudice to create a story that is all at once hilarious, heartbreaking, and thought-provoking. The musical follows two intercultural love stories: Nellie, a spunky nurse from Arkansas, falls in love with Emile, a French plantation owner on the island who has two children from his late Polynesian wife; at the same time, U.S. Lieutenant Cable falls for a beautiful island native named Liat. Both Americans find themselves struggling to reconcile their own cultural prejudices with their amorous feelings, all the while under the dark cloud of a war that is coming ever closer to their island paradise.



Tickets for South Pacific may be purchased online at www.jpas.org, by calling the box office at 504-885-2000, or at our Administrative/Box Office: 1118 Clearview Parkway, Metairie, LA 70001. Seating is Reserved Regular Ticket Price ranges from $25 - $60 Discounts for Seniors, Military, Students (w/ id) ($3.00 Jeff. Parish Facility Fee and $2.00 ticketing fee per ticket is added) Tickets are available at the Venue Box Office one (1) hour prior to the performance time.

Founded in 1978 by Maestro Dennis G. Assaf and Hannah Cunningham, the Jefferson Performing Arts Society is a non-profit professional arts organization whose mission is to promote arts performance, training, and outreach by providing a diverse range of quality programs that entertain, educate and enrich the cultural and economic vitality of Jefferson Parish, Greater New Orleans and the Gulf South.





