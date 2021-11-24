SONS OF ANARCHY's Theo Rossi & More Added to FAN EXPO New Orleans

"Sons of Anarchy" standouts Theo Rossi ("'Juice' Ortiz") and Ryan Hurst ("'Opie' Winston") and "My Hero Academia" voice actors Justin Briner ("Izuku Midoriya") and Christopher Sabat ("All Might") are the latest celebrity guest additions to the first FAN EXPO New Orleans, scheduled for January 7-9, 2022 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center.

The four will greet fans, sign autographs, pose for photo ops and conduct Q&A panels discussing their respective careers. They join fellow "Sons" star Ron Perlman and The Suicide Squad headliner Michael Rooker, previously announced for the major comics, sci-fi, horror, anime and gaming convention kicking off the 17-show FAN EXPO slate in 2022. Additional FAN EXPO New Orleans celebrities, voice actors, creators, cosplayer and more will be announced soon.

In addition to his memorable "Sons" role, Rossi is also known for his portrayal of "Hernan 'Shades' Alvarez in the Netflix series "Marvel's Luke Cage" as well as his movie roles in Red Sands (2009), Bad Hurt (2015), Flowriders (2017), Vault (2019) and this year's Army of the Dead.

Hurst has nearly 50 acting credits including regular runs on the hit "The Walking Dead" as well as recent series "Outsiders," "Bates Motel" and "Bosch" and feature films Saving Private Ryan, Remember the Titans and The Postman.

Briner has voiced characters in nearly 200 productions, including dozens of anime programs and video games. He can also be heard as "Nova "in "Space Patrol Luluco," "Yukito" and "Yue" in "Cardcaptor Sakura," "Yoichi" in "Drifters," "Ayanokoji" in "Classroom of the Elite," "Alfonso" in the GARO franchise and many more.

Sabat has an incredible total of more than 441 credits in a voice acting career that began with the "Dragon Ball" franchise in 1986. The actor, producer, line producer and ADR director at Funimation is now the Voice Director for DBZ. His run on "My Hero Academia" coincided with work on other popular series like "RWBY," where he portrays "Arthur Watts." His other major roles include "Roronoa Zoro" in the Funimation re-dub of "One Piece," "Kazuma Kuwabara" in "Yu Yu Hakusho" and, literally, hundreds of others.

Executed with the highest level of health and safety measures in place, FAN EXPO New Orleans, previously produced as Wizard World New Orleans, will welcome fans to reunite for a weekend of non-stop programming and special guests. Tickets for FAN EXPO New Orleans are available now at www.fanexponeworleans.com.

FAN EXPO New Orleans brings its unique brand of excitement to an event that will feature top celebrities, hundreds of exhibitors, creators and cosplayers as well as compelling programming, meet and greets, special events, kids zones and more. FAN EXPO New Orleans will feature everything fans have loved about Wizard World New Orleans with even more all weekend. Details on guests and schedules will be announced soon.

New Orleans is the first event on the 2022 FAN EXPO calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

