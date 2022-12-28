Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SISTAS! THE MUSICAL to Open at Teatro Wego in January

Featuring 40 hit songs by black female legends including Billie Holiday, Aretha Franklin, Nina Simone, Alicia Keys, Whitney Houston, The Supremes, & more!

Dec. 28, 2022  
SISTAS! THE MUSICAL to Open at Teatro Wego in January

Sistas the Musical will be presented by Jefferson Performing Arts Society for three weekends, from January 27 through February 12, 2023, at Teatro Wego at 177 Sala Avenue in Westwego.

The show opened Off-Broadway in 2011 and makes its New Orleans premiere with this local production, featuring an all-local cast directed by Kiane D. Davis with musical direction by Robert Pate.

SISTAS! features five women (four Black, one white) coming together after their grandma dies. While sifting through memories and confronting one another, songs from blues singers like Bessie Smith, all the way to modern hip-hop songs by Mary J. Blige, illuminate their own journeys. The hit tunes performed by the show's characters trace the history of Black women, from the trials of the 1930s through the girl groups of the '60s to the empowerment of the '90s.

The show is filled with both humorous and touching moments about family, death, loss, and love, as well as frank discussions about social and racial injustices.

SISTAS! The Musical was written by Dr. Dorothy Marcic, a playwright and professor whose musicals have played in over 100 cities. Her musicals include RESPECT/This One's for the Girls, and SISTAS, which has played on BET-TV and is based on interviews with 100 Black women in Nashville. She is a professor at Columbia University, a former Fulbright Scholar at the University of Economics-Prague, and the writer/story creator of three award-winning short films.

Tickets are on sale now. Tickets are $37 (discounts are available for seniors, military, students, and children). To purchase, visit www.jpas.org or call the JPAS Box Office at 504-885-2000. Parking is free in the lot adjacent to Teatro Wego at 177 Sala Avenue.

Cast:

Jacquel Cockerham as Roberta

Kiane D. Davis as Simone

Melissa McKenzie as Heather

Nicole Washington as Tamika

Danielle Edinburgh-Wilson as Gloria

Crew:

Kiane D. Davis, Director/Choreographer

Robert Pate, Music Director/Keys

Carlie Goodlett, Stage Manager

Eric Porter, Tech Director

Nathaniel Britton, Costume Designer

Amara Skinner, Sound Designer

Scott Sauber, Light Designer/Set Designer

Amanda Bravender, Wig and Makeup Designer

Olivia Winter, Props Designer



share