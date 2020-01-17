Rivertown Theaters is Bringing Back ...AND THE BALL AND ALL With a Twist

Back by popular demand each year, Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts will bring back the locally written, performed locally "...And The Ball and All" with a cast like audiences have never seen before "...And The Ball and All" for just one weekend February 13 - 16 on the Main Stage.

For this special 25th anniversary of "...And The Ball And All!" will be something really special and really different. This year Rivertown Theaters is letting some of New Orleans' funniest male actors take over. Ricky Graham, Sean Patterson, Bob Edes, Gary Rucker, Kyle Daigrepont, and Darren Hayes will don the low-heels and towering wigs of the Yatty ladies of the Krewe of Terpsichore, as well as BALL alumna Tracey Collins as Ernesto. And for BALL purists, Becky Allen will be making a special guest appearance. If you haven't seen "...And The Ball And All!," this is a chance to see it at its craziest! If you have seen it before, let's just say you have never seen it like this! Run time: ~2 hrs, Rated: PG

The Ball debuted in 1995 (the year in which it's set) and had a long initial run. The outrageous, affectionate chronicle of y'at social custom must be imbued with immortal energies, because it keeps coming back and audiences still love it.

Among the rites of Carnival is the annual run of "...And The Ball and All", the Ricky Graham-penned comedy about the Mystic Krewe of Terpsichore. The mostly male cast are the yatty krewe organizers planning their truck float and getting ready for the ball.

Much of the humor grows out of local references. The krewe members gossip, especially when one of them leaves the room, and they don't merely say the absent friend has gained weight, but "She's got more rolls than McKenzie's." But even if humor drives the play more than plot, at its core, The Ball is a Y'at comedy of manners -- or ill-manners! It's a remarkable and enduring achievement for writer/director Ricky Graham and the krewe.

STARRING: Ricky Graham, Bob Edes, Jr., Kyle Daigrepont, Sean Patterson, Gary Rucker, Darren Hayes, and Tracey Collins with special appearance by Becky Allen.

PERFORMANCES:

One Week Only: Feb. 13, 14 & 15 at 7:30 pm

Feb. 16 at 2:00 pm

TICKET PRICES:

$33.00 per person - Reserved Seating

To purchase tickets, please call the Box Office: (504) 461-9475 or (504) 468-7221 or visit www.RivertownTheaters.com

Rivertown Theaters for the Performing Arts is located at 325 Minor St. in the heart of Rivertown, Kenner LA. Plenty of free parking is available on the streets around the theater.





