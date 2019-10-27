Rivertown Theaters Presents 'Raise Your Voice 2' A Musical Revue

Some rising young performers of the New Orleans theater community are back to share their talents in "Raise Your Voice 2", a benefit musical revue to raise money for the Henry Aucoin Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organization supporting families with children being treated in New Orleans needing heart surgeries, procedures, medication, equipment & transplants.

A cast of 26 will delight audiences with musical theatre and pop hits from shows like Singing in the Rain, Charlie Brown, Bonnie & Clyde, Matilda, Something Rotten and more. Ten of the performers were in the original production back in 2015. Now the cast has expanded to 26 performers!

Local performer and director of the show, Tess Fouchi, explained that "We had such success with the original "Raise Your Voice" in 2015, and the funds raised supported Covenant House. This year we are choosing another local charity, Henry Aucoin Foundation, and our goal is to double our donation. As a group, we feel connected to this charity because one of our fellow performers is a pediatric heart defect patient. I wanted to inspire other young performers to use their time and talents to give back to our community. Our cast ranges from performers ages 11-18 and it has been so rewarding to pull everyone together for a common goal. We feel so much joy when we get together to sing and dance and we want to share that for a greater cause."

100% of all ticket proceeds will go to the charity. Rivertown Theaters is donating the space, the technical staff and equipment, front of house staff and assisting in producing the event. Encore Studio is donating the rehearsal space.



CAST:

Austin Anderson

Camille Burkey

Christian Collins

Laney Dobson

Emma Fagin

Savannah Fouchi

Tess Fouchi

Liam Gillien

Sarah Grosse

Tyger Hammons

Bree Hollis

Leeann Hovis

Evan Johnson

Julia Kuchler

Kelly Laines

Lauren McMahon

Garrin Mesa

Mason O'Rourke

Dylan Rhoton

Jaelynn Ricks

Kamryn Roane

Arthur Rusnak

Molly Kate Skupien

Harlie Stevens

Eli Strain

Noah Vicknair

CREATIVE TEAM:

Director, Musical Director & Co-Choreographer - Tess Fouchi

Co-Choreographer - Christian Collins

SHOW DATE AND TIME: Sunday, November 17 @ 1:30 pm

INDIVIDUAL TICKET PRICE: $20.00 (not including taxes and fee)

BOX OFFICE HOURS: Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and one hour prior to each performance





