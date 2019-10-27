Rivertown Theaters Presents 'Raise Your Voice 2' A Musical Revue
Some rising young performers of the New Orleans theater community are back to share their talents in "Raise Your Voice 2", a benefit musical revue to raise money for the Henry Aucoin Foundation, a nonprofit charitable organization supporting families with children being treated in New Orleans needing heart surgeries, procedures, medication, equipment & transplants.
A cast of 26 will delight audiences with musical theatre and pop hits from shows like Singing in the Rain, Charlie Brown, Bonnie & Clyde, Matilda, Something Rotten and more. Ten of the performers were in the original production back in 2015. Now the cast has expanded to 26 performers!
Local performer and director of the show, Tess Fouchi, explained that "We had such success with the original "Raise Your Voice" in 2015, and the funds raised supported Covenant House. This year we are choosing another local charity, Henry Aucoin Foundation, and our goal is to double our donation. As a group, we feel connected to this charity because one of our fellow performers is a pediatric heart defect patient. I wanted to inspire other young performers to use their time and talents to give back to our community. Our cast ranges from performers ages 11-18 and it has been so rewarding to pull everyone together for a common goal. We feel so much joy when we get together to sing and dance and we want to share that for a greater cause."
100% of all ticket proceeds will go to the charity. Rivertown Theaters is donating the space, the technical staff and equipment, front of house staff and assisting in producing the event. Encore Studio is donating the rehearsal space.
CAST:
Austin Anderson
Camille Burkey
Christian Collins
Laney Dobson
Emma Fagin
Savannah Fouchi
Tess Fouchi
Liam Gillien
Sarah Grosse
Tyger Hammons
Bree Hollis
Leeann Hovis
Evan Johnson
Julia Kuchler
Kelly Laines
Lauren McMahon
Garrin Mesa
Mason O'Rourke
Dylan Rhoton
Jaelynn Ricks
Kamryn Roane
Arthur Rusnak
Molly Kate Skupien
Harlie Stevens
Eli Strain
Noah Vicknair
CREATIVE TEAM:
Director, Musical Director & Co-Choreographer - Tess Fouchi
Co-Choreographer - Christian Collins
SHOW DATE AND TIME: Sunday, November 17 @ 1:30 pm
INDIVIDUAL TICKET PRICE: $20.00 (not including taxes and fee)
BOX OFFICE HOURS: Tuesday - Friday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and one hour prior to each performance