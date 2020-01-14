Photo Flash: Rivertown Theaters Presents OLIVER!

After its premiere in London in 1960 and in New York in 1963, Oliver! Is still a classic and considered one of the finest musical scores in a Broadway show. Rivertown Theaters is proud to present this hit musical to start the year 2020 January 10 - 26 on the Mainstage. Performances have been added on Sunday, January 19 at 7 pm and Saturday, January 25 at 2 pm.

Based on Charles Dickens' novel, Oliver Twist, the Tony and Oliver Award-winning show is one of the few musicals to win an Academy Award for Best Picture and is widely hailed as a true theatrical masterpiece by actors and audience members alike. Rivertown Theaters is bringing Charles Dickens' unforgettable characters vividly to life in this lively, heel-kicking classic about an innocent orphan boy thrown into the dark world of double-dealing thieves and con men in 19th century London.

Overflowing with jubilant and heartfelt songs like "You've Got to Pick a Pocket or Two," "Consider Yourself," "I'd Do Anything," "As Long As He needs Me," and "Food, Glorious Food," The whole family will marvel in a musical feast for the eyes and ears that will have audiences calling out for "More!". Rated PG





Related Articles Shows View More New Orleans Stories

More Hot Stories For You