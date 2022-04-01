PURPLE PARTY: A TRIBUTE TO PRINCE Returns to New Orleans in May

Purple Party: A Tribute To Prince will return to New Orleans for a late-night blowout to help close out the final weekend of Jazz Fest 2022. The all-star tribute to the late, great Prince will hit Frenchmen Street's Maison on Sunday, May 8th (technically early May 9th) at 2:00 a.m. [get tickets].

This year's tribute to Prince boasts an impressive resume featuring representatives from some of the most exciting bands on the road including Magic Beans' Casey Russell (keys), The Motet's Joey Porter (keys) and Ryan Jalbert (guitar), The Main Squeeze's Corey Frye (vocals), The Nth Power's Nate Edgar (bass), Rebelution saxophonist/Dark Matter bandleader Khris Royal, and singer-songwriter Lyle Divinsky.

Also featured on the 2022 Purple Party lineup are a slew of former Turkuaz members including drummer Michelangelo Carubba (Death Kings), vocalists Shira Elias and Sammi Garett, guitarist/keyboardist Craig Brodhead, and The Horn Section, the plug-and-play brass section comprised of Chris Brouwers (trumpet), Greg Sanderson (alto/tenor sax), and Josh Schwartz (tenor/baritone sax).

Purple Party made its debut at Jazz Fest in 2018 and has since hosted a series of acclaimed performances with various all-star lineups at Brooklyn Comes Alive, Denver's The Big Melt, and Jazz Fest 2019. The Jazz Fest editions of Purple Party, in particular, have been known to turn into some of the most memorable performances of the Fest season. Falling on the final weekend of the 11-day music marathon, this celebration of one of the all-time greats often attracts some of the best players in town to join in on the fun. In 2019, stars like Ivan Neville and Isaiah Sharkey stopped by for surprise sit-ins during the performance.

A limited allotment of discounted earlybird tickets for Purple Party: A Tribute To Prince on Sunday, May 8th at New Orleans' Maison during Jazz Fest are on sale now. Tickets purchased for the postponed 2021 edition of Purple Party in New Orleans will be honored at the rescheduled 2022 show.