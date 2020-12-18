New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce Announces New Executive Director and 2021 Board of Directors

The New Orleans Regional Black Chamber of Commerce (NORBCC) has announced that LaVerne Toombs will lead the organization as the new Executive Director. Ms. Toombs brings over twenty years of experience in local and federal government, nonprofit, public relations and marketing, fundraising, grant writing, and business development.

"I feel extremely blessed for the opportunity to serve as the new Executive Director of NORBCC. I look forward to working with our members and stakeholders to promote, grow and sustain a diverse and healthy business community that will continue to enrich the quality of life and enhance prosperity in the New Orleans region," said LaVerne Toombs, NORBCC Executive Director.

NORBCC held its Virtual Annual Meeting & Holiday Extravaganza on Thursday, December 17, 2020, where the Chamber body voted on the slate of new 2021 board of directors: Attorney Rubi Brown (Transcendent Legal), Stephanie Chambliss (P.J.'s Coffee - New Orleans East), Arlanda Williams (AJ Williams Consulting), Inez Jordan (Ochsner Health System), and Karl Weber (Atmos Energy).

Current board members, Dr. Margaret Richard (DMM and Associates), will move to Immediate Past Chair, and Krista Pouncy-Dyson (Performance First Digital), will assume the Board Chair role.

In addition to Dyson's appointment, the following executive committee positions were also confirmed;

Dr. Margaret Montgomery-Richard, Immediate Past Chair (DMM & Associates)

Perry Sholes, Vice-Chair (Progressive HR Strategies)

Joseline Frank, Secretary, (Russell Frank Realty)

Vanessa James, Treasurer (Hammerman & Gainer)

Shawntele Green, Membership Chair (Star Automotive)

Arkebia Matthews- Johnson Programming Co-Chair (AECOM)

Ed Robinson (L & R Security)

The organization also released its annual report - viewable at this link.