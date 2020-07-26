New Orleans Opera Postpones 2020-21 Season to Next Year

New Orleans Opera has postponed its 2020-21 season until next year.

"The current climb in COVID-19 cases across the state has caused us to re-evaluate our aspiration of opening our season in the fall," the company wrote in a statement on their website. "We have made the difficult decision to postpone the 2020-2021 season's start until January 2021 - a three-month delay."

The opera's promoted repertory for next season is still the same, although the dates have changed to accommodate a slightly compressed schedule.

New performance dates are as follows:

Beethoven's FIDELIO - Friday, January 15 and Saturday, January 16, 2021

Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE - Friday, March 19 and Sunday, March 21, 2021

Gershwin's PORGY & BESS - Friday, April 30, 2021 and Sunday, May 2, 2021

Puccini's MADAMA BUTTERFLY - Friday, May 21 and Sunday, May 23, 2021

The intention at this time is to mount each production at the Mahalia Jackson Theater for the Performing Arts (previously FIDELIO was to be performed at the Orpheum Theater). This is contingent upon any further decisions by the Mayor and the Governor.

If you have a conflict with the new dates, please call the Box Office at (504) 529-3000 or email boxoffice@neworleansopera.org. Early-Bird pricing has been extended through November 1, 2020.

