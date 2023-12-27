New Orleans Jazz Orchestra Hosts Adonis Rose's Birthday Celebration in January

Join Adonis Rose, Grammy-Award-winning performing artist and Artistic Director of the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra, and friends, for his Birthday Celebration and Masquerade Ball at the New Orleans Jazz Market on January 6, 2024.

The evening will feature a long list of New Orleans' finest musicians, including: John Boutte, Nicholas Payton, Tonya Boyd Cannon, Delfeayo Marsalis, Phillip Manuel, Erica Falls, Rex Gregory, Andrea Peoples, Jesse McBride, Miles Berry, Ashlin Parker, and many more.

Admission is free. Donations will be accepted for the NOJO Youth Orchestra.

The performance is on Saturday, January 6, 2024 from 7 - 11pm CST at New Orleans Jazz Market, 1436 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard New Orleans, LA 70113.