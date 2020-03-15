New Orleans Art Museums Jointly Announce Closure 

New Orleans art museums have jointly announced temporary closures due to Covid-19:

The New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA), the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, and the Contemporary Arts Center (CAC) have decided to temporarily close our doors starting Monday, March 16, 2020 to aid in the prevention of the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

We are motivated to act together in accordance with instructions from our state and local government regarding one of the most effective measures for preventing the spread of the virus, which is social distancing. This joint decision was made with the safety of our community in mind-our staff, visitors, artists, volunteers, and the people of New Orleans. We look forward to reopening our respective institutions and welcoming back our public, staff and volunteers, all of whom are critically important to our success.

Please check the websites of our individual institutions for more detailed updates and information about alternative ways to engage with the museums during this closure.

www.noma.org

www.ogdenmuseum.org

www.cacno.org

We look forward to welcoming you back to NOMA, Ogden Museum and the CAC when our institutions reopen.

Susan Taylor, Montine McDaniel Freeman Director, New Orleans Museum of Art

William Pittman Andrews, Executive Director, Ogden Museum of Southern Art

George Scheer, Executive Director, Contemporary Arts Center





